Castle Connolly Medical Names Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon "Top Doctor" in NY Metro Area

Dr. Steven Yarinsky is recognized as a "Top Doctor" in the Albany, Capital District, and New York metropolitan area by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for the fourth consecutive year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. named Dr. Steven Yarinsky as a 2017 "Top Doctor," marking the Saratoga Springs plastic surgeon's fourth consecutive year earning the title for the Albany, Capital District and New York Metro Areas. In response to the news, Dr. Yarinsky says he is, "very appreciative to be honored among the best doctors in the country." He and his staff at Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC are committed to providing their patients with the best possible care and offer a wide range of procedures including facelift, breast augmentation, tummy tuck, labiaplasty, and MediSpa services. All cosmetic surgery is performed in-house at the only Joint Commission accredited office-based surgery center in the Capital District.

Each year, Castle Connolly Medical compiles a list of the best doctors in the country, broken down by region. This nationally recognized medical doctor survey company combines peer nomination with their own research to determine the finalized list. When examining the credentials of the nominated physicians, Castle Connolly reviews each doctor's medical background, board certifications, and professional achievements. The best doctors in each geographic area are then published in Castle Connolly's Top Doctor Guides along with partner publications. Prospective patients can use these lists as a resource for finding the best healthcare and physician services in their local regions.

Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery says that earning Castle Connolly's "Top Doctor" award, "is evidence that Dr. Yarinsky's dedication to patient safety and excellent results continues to be recognized." He has been frequently recognized by Saratoga Today, a local publication, as "Best of the Saratoga Region," and Castle Connolly's award confirms that Dr. Yarinsky's accomplishments are also being recognized on a broader scale. Dr. Yarinsky is proud to be in the company of peers he holds in high esteem, and is grateful for publications like Castle Connolly's Top Doctor Guides that empower prospective plastic surgery patients to make a well-informed decision when choosing a physician.

About Steven Yarinsky, MD, FACS

After earning his medical degree at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, Dr. Yarinsky went on to complete a five-year general surgery residency at Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus and Marshall University Medical School. To further advance his skills, Dr. Yarinsky then completed training in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery at the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. Dr. Yarinsky currently serves as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, as well as an active member of professional organizations such as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the New York Regional Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgery. He is available for interview upon request.

To learn more about Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgery, PC, visit yarinsky.com or facebook.com/DrYarinsky.

To view the original source of this press release, click here: http://www.yarinsky.com/practice-news/castle-connolly-medical-names-saratoga-springs-plastic-surgeon-top-doctor-in-ny-metro-area/