DRAPER, UT--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Castle & Cooke Mortgage is thrilled to welcome a new team of Loan Originators and Processors to its Nashville branch, located at 109 Westpark Drive, Suite 150 in Brentwood, Tennessee. The seasoned team of mortgage professionals, all of whom are respected industry veterans in the greater Nashville market, are led by Denise Haraseviat and Rodney Jones.

Glenn Hodge, Regional Manager for Castle & Cooke Mortgage, knows the team well. "I'm excited to bring on a proven team I've worked with over the years that will benefit from the tools, services and industry-leading customer service track record Castle & Cooke Mortgage provides," says Glenn. "Denise, Rodney and the entire team are great additions as we grow in the Nashville area and continue our Midwestern expansion."

Denise echoes the excitement about the team's transition. "I have a deep level of respect for Glenn Hodge and we are honored to be working with him again," she says. "Our team has been looking for its 'forever home' and now we've found it." According to Denise, they pride themselves on being true problem solvers, but most of all on their commitment to doing what is right and best for each individual customer.

With a focus on purchase business, the branch is well positioned in the rapidly growing Nashville market to secure relationships with builders and utilize their expertise in new construction, as well as work with first-time homebuyers. Additionally, each member of the team has a clear and precise understanding of all of the programs and products available to consumers including jumbo loans, FHA loans, VA loans and more.

Visit https://nashville.castlecookemortgage.com for more information.

About Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® (NMLS #1251), one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States and more than 350 employees, is founded on three core values - integrity, honesty and transparency. Headquartered in Draper, Utah and backed by the financial strength of its more than 160-year-old sister company Castle & Cooke, Inc., the company is renowned for its smooth and efficient origination process, the unparalleled support provided to its sales force, and the quality customer service given to borrowers. The company has also been repeatedly recognized as a top employer. Castle & Cooke Mortgage can be found online at www.castlecookemortgage.com, on Twitter at @CastleandCooke and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Castle.Cooke.Mortgage. Castle & Cooke Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender.