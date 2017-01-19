Castle & Cooke Mortgage Sees 28% Growth in 2016

National mortgage lender plans for continued expansion in 2017

DRAPER, UT--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® experienced a 28% year-over-year increase in loan production in 2016, and is looking at further growth in 2017 as the company plans to continue opening new branches and adding employees.

The increase in 2016 loan production follows a 27% rise in production in 2015. "Castle & Cooke Mortgage has experienced consistent growth in the past two years," says Castle & Cooke Mortgage President and COO Adam Thorpe. "With several new branches in queue to be opened this year, we are already on track for a successful year in 2017."

To accommodate its rapid growth, last summer Castle & Cooke Mortgage moved into new, larger headquarter offices in Draper, Utah. The company increased its employee count by nearly 25 percent to over 350 employees in 2016, adding employees at both the corporate level and in new and existing branches across the country. In the latter part of 2016, new hires were collectively responsible for about 20% of monthly production volumes.

Castle & Cooke Mortgage opened a number of branches across the country last year, and will continue to add branches in new markets in 2017.

"Higher rates and industry production projections for 2017 present challenges for all lenders," Thorpe says. "Yet as we continue to expand, we see great opportunities to help even more Americans achieve their dreams of home ownership. We make obtaining a mortgage a very smooth transaction for borrowers with great customer service and an efficient loan origination process."

Thorpe and the executive team are committed to fostering a high level of employee satisfaction, building on the company's culture of excellence and exceptional service levels. In fact, the company made the top rankings of two publications' lists of best employers in 2016. Castle & Cooke Mortgage was among 50 organizations to be honored as one of the Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business magazine. The company also ranked #12 on the Deseret News list of the 57 Best Local Companies, which was based on data from Glassdoor.com.

"These accomplishments reflect Castle & Cooke's success in cultivating a collaborative environment where employee satisfaction is highly valued," said Thorpe. "Attracting and keeping top talent are vital to our ability to deliver superior service to borrowers."

Looking for a fresh start in the New Year? Learn more about available opportunities at http://www.castlecookemortgage.com/careers/.

