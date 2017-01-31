Catalogic Software Claims a Finalist Spot in the Tech Trailblazer Awards

Copy Data Management software supplier, last year's winner, is a finalist in the Storage category

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Catalogic Software, the leading provider of in-place copy data management, today announced that, for the second year, it has been named a finalist in the Tech Trailblazer award in the Storage category. Catalogic won the category's honor last year.

Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer, Tech Trailblazers Awards said: "This is an outstanding year for enterprise tech startup entrants. Our judges certainly had their work cut out this year and I certainly do not envy them as this gets harder year on year. The Tech Trailblazers team wish these outstanding startups and startup superheroes the very best of the luck."

In its fifth year, Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are five years old or less and at C-series funding or below. The awards have low barrier to entry and aim to recognize both established and up-and-coming startups.

"We've had an exciting start to 2017 as Catalogic is once again a finalist for a prestigious award, this time the Tech Trailblazer accolade in the Storage category," said Ken Barth, CEO, Catalogic Software. "We are honored to be recognized alongside other companies that are helping to transform the storage industry, such as Cohesity, Hedvig, Igneous, and Rubrik. At the same time, we feel users are embracing our in-place copy data management approach, which provides a more efficient architecture that doesn't require additional storage purchases."

Catalogic Software ECX is a copy data management platform that brings modernization to an existing environment by taking over control of array copy processes (snapshots, replication, clones) and providing policy-based automation, application awareness and other capabilities without replacing the array software. ECX supports storage arrays from EMC, IBM, NetApp and Pure Storage, allowing organizations to make use of their existing infrastructure and data in a manner that is efficient, scalable and easy to use. Catalogic ECX streamlines IT processes, enabling key use cases such as disaster recovery, database aware Dev-Test and DevOps without any additional hardware.

The Tech Trailblazers decision process includes a public voting component, and Catalogic encourages interested parties to vote at the designated site.

Key Links

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is the market's leading provider of In-Place Copy Data Management solutions. Founded in 1996 and with thousands of customers worldwide, Catalogic helps IT organizations modernize infrastructure and operations, delivering significant reductions to CAPEX and OPEX while providing superior services to the business. For enterprise IT teams, Catalogic delivers a centralized software-only data management platform that leverages heterogeneous storage environments and delivers significant improvements to mission critical IT functions -- such as automated disaster recovery, dev-test and data protection -- while enabling newer use cases like hybrid cloud and DevOps. Catalogic has a state-of-the-art Partner Program, and its products are sold exclusively through its global network of distributors and value-added resellers. Visit Catalogic at www.catalogicsoftware.com to learn more.