Catalogic Software Expands Database Virtualization Coverage for Its Copy Data Solution

Catalogic announces ECX™ 2.6 - Extending support to InterSystems Cache, Epic Electronic Health Record, SAP HANA, plus enhanced support for Microsoft SQL Server

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Catalogic Software, the leading provider of software-defined copy data management (CDM), today announced the availability of the newest version of its flagship software featuring expanded in-place database virtualization technology. Catalogic ECX 2.6 dramatically reduces the time and effort required to deliver secure copies of data to IT and business users. The latest version adds application-aware support for InterSystems Caché and Epic Electronic Health Record, SAP HANA, and extends Microsoft SQL Server support to physical hosts.

"Demand for fast, secure access to application data has never been greater," said Ken Barth, CEO, Catalogic Software. "And delivering data quickly enough to meet the needs of IT, development and business analytics teams is becoming a critical issue for organizations to stay competitive. By continuing to expand the scope of our application coverage, we are able to bring our unique value proposition to more customer use cases. Catalogic's copy automation software enables user self-service to deliver real-world efficiencies for a variety of use cases: analytics intelligence, software development, or anything that relies on near real-time data access."

As the market's only independent "in-place" CDM solution, Catalogic ECX manages the snapshot, replication and cloning technologies of the existing storage and virtual infrastructure in a customer environment. This in-place approach requires no additional infrastructure for the customer to purchase and manage. Further, because ECX doesn't copy data onto a third-party device running separate hardware and a proprietary file system, organizations have the assurance of knowing that development projects are being done on the same storage that will be used when applications are moved into production. This helps ensure that applications will function as expected in production, and it significantly reduces risk.

"Catalogic's in-place approach makes a great deal of sense for software development environments," said David Floyer, CTO and Co-founder at Wikibon. "By automating, tracking and auditing copy delivery and access, every member of the development team has faster access to the most recent versions of data. By automating the workflows and eliminating security and compliance problems, experience has shown that programmer output can be improved by 2x or greater, reducing cost and improving time to value for development."

Users and partners are responding to the value proposition of Catalogic ECX, which provides a single tool set across heterogeneous vendor storage arrays to enable essential use cases, such as:

Rapid, application-aware data protection and recovery leveraging storage snapshots

Dramatically accelerated Dev-Test infrastructure deployment

Integration of copy delivery with DevOps tools and workflows

Automated disaster recovery with non-disruptive DR testing

"Catalogic ECX has transformed how Lumenate engages with our customers," said Jamie Shepard, SVP Transformative Advisory Services and Healthcare for Lumenate. "Over the past several years, the entire sales model has changed for our industry. It has gone from a data center outward conversation, to what is now an end user inward conversation. This decentralized business user model has caused additional strains on internal IT that is trying to provide a service oriented approach to the end user. Catalogic ECX is that business model bridge for IT, and for the Lumenate sales team. Our Business Development Managers can now fully address the end user: in this case the application owners, DBAs, EMR Director of HIMMs and development teams. In a very unique and business beneficial way, we are helping internal IT provide a service via Catalogic ECX."

Catalogic's simple, cost-effective, array-based licensing model also eliminates the need to continually increase licensing when expanding a database environment. The software will be released later this month.

ECX 2.6 Summary of New Key Features:

Support for SAP HANA on Linux (Intel based x86 and IBM Power Systems)

Support for InterSystems Caché database and Epic Electronic Health Record software on Linux and AIX (IBM Power Systems)

Support for SQL Server 2012, 2014 and 2016 on physical servers.

Catalogic Software is the market's leading provider of In-Place Copy Data management solutions. Founded in 1996 and with thousands of customers worldwide, Catalogic helps the IT organization modernize its infrastructure, delivering significant reductions to CAPEX and OPEX while providing superior services to the business. For enterprise IT teams, Catalogic delivers a centralized software-only data management platform that leverages heterogeneous storage environment and delivers significant improvements to mission critical IT functions -- such as automated disaster recovery, test/dev, and data protection -- while enabling newer use cases like Hybrid Cloud and DevOps. Catalogic has a state-of-the-art Partner Program, and its products are sold exclusively through its global network of distributors and value-added resellers. Visit Catalogic at www.catalogicsoftware.com to learn more.