Catalogic Software Introduces its Coffee Talk Webinar Series

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Catalogic Software, the leading provider of in-place copy data management, today announced its Coffee Talk Webinar series. Designed to minimize the time investment required from busy IT personnel, this series aims to provide short, content-heavy webinars that get right to the point of how Catalogic Software can help in solving some of the biggest IT challenges around storage, data management, Dev-Test and more.

The webinars in the series are:

Wednesday, February 15, 11:00 am to 11:15 am ET: Snapshot and Replication Automation for Pure Storage

Pure Storage FlashArray provides highly efficient, high performance snapshot and replication technology. Catalogic ECX offers an easy-to-use snapshot, replication and clone automation solution that provides application and VMware integration, policy-based management, user self-service and many other features, all without the need for scripting. Unlike other copy data solutions, Catalogic's unique in-place approach leverages Pure Storage FlashRecover technology and does not require any additional storage hardware. This webinar will show how Catalogic can take a Pure Storage investment to the next level.

Wednesday, February 22, 11:00 am to 11:15 am ET: Design Matters: Why In-Place Copy Data Management is the Right Choice

Industry watchers agree that Copy Data Management is becoming a must-have technology. But not all solutions are the same. This webinar will discuss the two major copy data solution designs, their differences, and key use cases for both designs.

Wednesday, March 1, 11:00 am to 11:15 am ET: Five Ways to Fix Your Oracle Dev-Test Problems

Rapidly provisioning fresh copies of Oracle databases is required for an effective Dev-Test environment. Organizations take weeks to deliver usable data. The Catalogic copy data management platform enables provisioning of timely, space-efficient, masked Oracle DB copies both easily and automatically. By doing so, Catalogic satisfies both infrastructure DBAs, who need automated copy provisioning, and application DBAs, who continually need fresh, secure data sets. Join this webinar to learn about five ways Catalogic can help fix Oracle Dev-Test problems.

Wednesday, March 8, 11:00 am to 11:15 am ET: Five Ways to Fix Your SQL Server Dev-Test Problems

Rapidly provisioning fresh copies of SQL databases is required for an effective Dev-Test environment. However, it can be challenging and most organizations take weeks to deliver usable data. Catalogic's copy data management platform allows for timely, space-efficient, masked SQL DB copies. By doing so, Catalogic satisfies both infrastructure DBAs, who need automated copy provisioning, and application DBAs, who continually need fresh, secure data sets. This webinar will describe five ways Catalogic can help fix SQL Server Dev-Test problems.

These webinars are just long enough to enjoy with a cup of coffee. And to underscore that point, for each webinar, Catalogic is giving away three $10 Starbucks gift cards.

