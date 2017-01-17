Catalogic Software Named Storage Magazine Product of the Year Finalist

Catalogic is a finalist in the "Data Backup and Recovery Software" category

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Catalogic Software, the leading provider of in-place copy data management, today announced that it has been named a 2016 Product of the Year finalist in the data backup and recovery software category by the editors of TechTarget's Storage Media Group.

Catalogic has been on a roll going into 2017 with awards and an increasing pace of customer wins. This latest recognition from TechTarget and Storage Magazine adds to the growing momentum fueled by Catalogic's industry-first in-place copy data management technology that brings copy automation and application integration to heterogenous storage arrays.

"In 2016, we delivered on our vision of a software-only solution that solves customer pain points around the creation, distribution, and management of data copies, particularly for database workloads," said Ken Barth, CEO, Catalogic Software. "Customers are really struggling to reduce the management overhead and time spent on satisfying end user demands for data, and by automating multiple manual processes with Catalogic, they see dramatic improvements and a big increase in user satisfaction. The designation of ECX as a finalist in Storage Magazine's Product of the Year awards is confirmation of our innovative approach and the value we are delivering to our customers."

Catalogic has led the market in bringing innovative features to storage array snapshot and replication copy management. Capabilities such as policy-based copy automation, user self-service and DevOps tool plug-ins are just a few of the ways Catalogic ECX allows organizations to modernize their IT infrastructure without the need to replace existing storage.

For the 15th year, Storage Magazine and SearchStorage.com's Product of the Year Award spans six data storage systems categories. Judges chose 54 finalists from hundreds of entries. All storage product submissions were judged based on innovation, performance, ease of integration into an environment, ease of use and manageability, functionality and value. Winners will be announced in the February edition of Storage Magazine.

Catalogic Software is the market's leading provider of In-Place Copy Data Management solutions. Founded in 1996 and with thousands of customers worldwide, Catalogic helps IT organizations modernize infrastructure and operations, delivering significant reductions to CAPEX and OPEX while providing superior services to the business. For enterprise IT teams, Catalogic delivers a centralized software-only data management platform that leverages heterogeneous storage environments and delivers significant improvements to mission critical IT functions -- such as automated disaster recovery, dev-test and data protection -- while enabling newer use cases like hybrid cloud and DevOps.