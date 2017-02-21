Catalogic Software Wins CRN Channel Chief Award For a Second Year in a Row

Bill Simpson, VP of Global Sales, Receives His 6th Channel Chief Accolade

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Catalogic Software, the leading provider of in-place copy data management, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bill Simpson, Catalogic's Vice President of Global Sales, to its list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. This is the 6th time that Mr. Simpson has achieved this important recognition. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Mr. Simpson joined Catalogic in January 2016 and was selected by CRN's editorial staff as a Channel Chief on the basis of his professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"I can't tell you how pleased I am to once again receive the Channel Chief honor from CRN," said Simpson. "Catalogic has had a fantastic year in the channel. In that time, we've established several partnerships including one with Pure Storage and their VAR community, as well as an enhanced relationship with IBM and its partners. Our ECX solution continues to gain traction, providing our esteemed partners with a mature and intuitive copy data management solution."

Catalogic ECX delivers "in-place" copy data management (CDM) by taking control of the copy functions (snapshots, replication, clones) of storage arrays providing a management layer that allows an IT team to manage its existing infrastructure in an efficient, automated, scalable manner that is easy to use. ECX modernizes IT processes and enables key use cases and for channel partners this advantage is especially powerful in database environments where continuous accessibility and availability are required by the end user.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is the market's leading provider of In-Place Copy Data management solutions. Founded in 1996 and with thousands of customers worldwide, Catalogic helps the IT organization modernize its infrastructure, delivering significant reductions to CAPEX and OPEX while providing superior services to the business. For enterprise IT teams, Catalogic delivers a centralized software-only data management platform that leverages heterogeneous storage environment and delivers significant improvements to mission critical IT functions--such as automated disaster recovery, test/dev, and data protection -- while enabling newer use cases like Hybrid Cloud and DevOps. Catalogic has a state-of-the-art Partner Program, and its products are sold exclusively through its global network of distributors and value-added resellers. Visit Catalogic at www.catalogicsoftware.com to learn more.