Catapult Adds Kerry Logistics to Its Global IFF Customer Base

KANSAS CITY, KS and HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Catapult, an Accelya company, announced today that Kerry Logistics, has selected the QMS™ web-based rate automation and quoting platform, in a move designed to strengthen its global IFF capabilities. Catapult's QMS™ will serve as a centralized rate database for Kerry Logistics' offices globally, providing instant access to ocean, air, and ground rates and contracts. Users will be able to search rates, compare carrier costs, view sailing schedules, transit time, create reports, and book shipments all through a single platform.

Commenting on the agreement, Virgil Ferreira, CEO of Catapult International said, "Catapult appreciated the due diligence from Kerry Logistics in their selection process and are honored to be their chosen partner. They understand the importance of digitization to drive operational improvements, and clearly see the opportunity for their commercial teams in terms of responsiveness to customer requests and better management of margins with Catapult's technology."

Deepak Saxena, Executive Director of Global Ocean of Kerry Logisticssaid, "This partnership gives us a worldwide, comprehensive, user-friendly and highly commercial digitalized platform for our IFF division, fueling our sales engine and operational excellence. We thank Catapult's team for their full support during this transition and look forward to growing together in the future."

About Catapult

Catapult, an Accelya Company, provides technology-enabled solutions for freight forwarders, shippers, and carriers worldwide. Managing over 1 billion cargo rates at over a 99% accuracy rate, Catapult combines air, ocean and ground rate contracts into one simple cloud-based system, enabling operations and sales departments to get their best carrier rate from point A to point B and realize dramatic efficiency improvements. For more information, please visit www.gocatapult.com.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service points in 51 countries and territories, and is managing 48 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017.