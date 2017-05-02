Catapult and 7LFreight Announce Exclusive Partnership

LENEXA, KS--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Catapult, a Mercator company, a leading provider of shipment lifecycle solutions for freight forwarders, NVOCCs, carriers, and shippers around the globe, today announced a strategic agreement with 7LFreight, a leading provider of rate management software for the freight industry to integrate rating data between platforms.

Under the partnership, 7LFreight will provide a feed of general air and ground market data to Catapult that will enable their clients to transform the way they do business. In parallel, Catapult will provide 7LFreight's customer base access to its ocean rate managed services offering. This strategic agreement brings together two market leading solutions that will strengthen both Catapult and 7LFreight's positions as market leading rate management software providers. The partnership provides the tools and capabilities needed for both companies to adapt to evolving market needs and improve the operational and financial performance of their clients.

The sharing of valuable market data between Catapult and 7LFreight will enable clients on both sides to access to the most complete rating dataset for every shipping mode, while strengthening their data-driven decision-making.

"7LFreight has a world-class air and ground freight rating system, which not only manages 10+ million lines of rates for customers throughout the world, but will also provide an expansive amount of market and promotional data that can help our clients. We are excited about the opportunity to bring air and ground rate management to our customers," stated Matt Motsick, CEO of Catapult.

"We frequently have clients ask if we could manage their ocean rates and we've always had to turn down the request, but now we can provide Catapult's services and deliver that extra value," adds Brennan O'Dowd, CEO of 7LFreight. "Catapult has the capability to manage our clients' ocean rates allowing our system to support all modes. We entered this partnership because Catapult and 7LFreight serve very specific markets and complement each other very well."

About 7LFreight

7LFreight was created with the primary goal of becoming a highly effective and useful tool for Freight Forwarders. Over the years, 7LFreight has continued to innovate and enhance its product offerings. With their stern commitment to providing world class customer service, 7LFreight proudly serves over 140 forwarders with more than 10,000 transportation professionals rely on 7LFreight as their source of rate information. 7LFreight's key solutions include their Rate Management Platform (www.7LFreight.com) and their global flight schedule tool 7LFlights (www.7LFlights.com). More information can be found at www.7LFreight.com.

About Catapult

Catapult became part of Mercator (www.mercator.com) in 2015. Together, they enable clients to simplify the movement of people and products around the world. Their mission is guided by building smart and powerful products that drive predictability, intelligence and value into their customers' businesses. Catapult's solutions help more than 25,000 users at freight forwarders, NVOCCs, carriers, and shippers around the globe, representing the largest share of NVOCC ocean contracts worldwide. The company's key solutions include Catapult QMS®, QMS Lite, and Spring Board, which simplify rate and quotation management. These tools allow clients to quickly determine optimal carriers for their routes and provide fast, accurate quotes. More information can be found at www.gocatapult.com.