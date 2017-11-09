Catch On Twitter The Hottest Kpop Stars Perform Live Every Week At KBS Music Bank

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Support your favourite K-pop bands and tune into their exciting comeback stages in real time as Twitter teams up with South Korea's largest broadcaster KBS! Popular national Korean music programme 'Music Bank' will stream live weekly through Twitter every Friday from 17:00 to 18:30 KST (03:00 to 04:30 EST) starting on 10 November 2017. For the first KBS 'Music Bank' livestream on Twitter this Friday, the exciting artist line-up includes K-pop performances from Super Junior, Twice (@JYPETWICE), Monsta X (@OfficialMonstaX), Seventeen (@pledis_17), ASTRO (@offclASTRO) and many more.

KBS 'Music Bank' will be available for logged-in and logged-out users on Twitter and connected devices globally. Fans will be able to watch the free livestream at KBS.twitter.com as well as through Music Bank's official account (@KBSWorldTV) on Twitter. Besides the 90-minute livestream on Twitter every Friday, @KBSWorldTV will also Tweet out video highlight clips of the Music Bank show every week to reach the international Kpop community in different timezones around the world.

Through this global live streaming partnership between Twitter and KBS World TV, millions of K-pop fans on Twitter will now be able to watch popular K-pop groups such as BTS (@BTS_twt) and EXO (@weareoneEXO) perform their latest hits live from the 'Music Bank' stage. Bringing even more exclusive real-time content onto Twitter, this live stream highlights how Twitter is a great way to see what's happening in the world of K-pop and to talk about it with other K-pop fans worldwide.

Commenting on the partnership with Twitter, Director of KBS World TV, Yonghun Choi shared, "The number of overseas K-pop fans who are eager to watch 'Music Bank' in real time is increasing. We decided to partner with Twitter as they are an active global live streaming platform with a strong K-pop fan community, and we look forward to expanding on K-pop fans and be able to reach them worldwide through this partnership."

Global Contents Partnerships Lead of Twitter Korea, YeonJeong Kim said, "Global Live Partnership between KBS World and Twitter will provide opportunities for global users to enjoy K-POP live contents and also provide advertisers with live marketing opportunities to communicate with users in real time."

To stay tuned to the latest K-pop hits and catch performances by your favourite K-pop groups at KBS 'Music Bank' on Twitter, follow @KBSWorldTV or look up the official hashtags #MusicBank for the latest updates about KBS' weekly national Korean music programme.

Twitter, Inc. ( NYSE : TWTR) is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. On Twitter, live comes to life as conversations unfold, showing you all sides of the story. From breaking news and entertainment to sports, politics and everyday interests, when things happen in the world, they happen first on Twitter. Twitter is available in more than 40 languages around the world.

KBS World is a 24-hour family entertainment channel provided by KBS, the flagship public service broadcaster in Korea. KBS programs broadcast on KBS World a mere 1 day to 7 days after their first-run in Korean terrestrial channel. With 100% original programming by KBS, the channel broadcasts in Korean language along with multilingual subtitles. Currently available for 54 million households within 117 countries and for over 1700 hotels in 46 countries, KBS World is the definite source to feel, enjoy, and learn Asian culture.