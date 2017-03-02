Catholic Teachers Ratify Extension Agreement

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - With 87 per cent voting in favour, members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) have ratified the agreement reached between OECTA, the Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association, and the Government of Ontario to extend our 2014-17 collective agreement.

"Our bargaining team believed this agreement was in the best interests of Catholic teachers and their students -- that's why we brought it forward to our members," says Ann Hawkins, OECTA President. "In particular, the additional staffing provided in the extension agreement will help to address a number of concerns that we have heard from our members, such as violence in the classroom and more dedicated support for at-risk students or those with special education needs."

With three local OECTA bargaining units still working to negotiate local terms for the 2014-17 collective agreement, Hawkins says everyone will benefit from the stability this agreement will provide over the next few years. "Having a fair extension agreement in place means that we can all focus on continuing to strengthen the publicly funded Catholic education system."

OECTA represents the almost 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.