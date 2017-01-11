Cato Networks Expands Leadership Team in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Japan as Momentum Builds for Software-Defined Cloud Networking

Alon Alter to Serve as Vice President, Business Operations; Stree Naidu to Serve as Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Cato Networks, provider of the world's first software-defined and cloud-based network with built-in enterprise security, today announced that Alon Alter and Stree Naidu have joined the company to accelerate customer and partner growth across EMEA and Asia Pacific & Japan. The appointments follow the successful 2016 introduction of the Cato Cloud integrated security and network platform, and $30M Series B round of funding.

Alon Alter will be responsible for all sales, business development and partner acquisition efforts for Cato Networks across EMEA. Prior to joining Cato Networks, Alon was the Vice President of Global Sales for Incapsula (now Imperva Incapsula) where he built the sales team from the ground up and was responsible for growing the business from $1M in revenue to the high tens-of-millions within four years. Alon has 18 years' experience leading global sales, business development, operations and software development in the cloud and cybersecurity industry.

"The days of clunky, expensive, rigid and hard to defend enterprise networks are coming to an end. With compute and storage rapidly moving to the cloud, networking and security are the next pillars to migrate -- enabling on-demand secure connectivity with a single point of management," said Alter. "Cato is at the forefront of this convergence and I look forward to bringing to bear my nearly two decades of experience helping enterprises and channel partners across EMEA optimize their IT operations and deliver new managed services."

Stree Naidu will manage Cato's business operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan region. In his previous role at Imperva, Stree's technical knowledge and experience developing and growing software businesses were key to providing solutions that helped customers protect against data security threats. Stree is a recognized industry leader across Asia Pacific for his deep IT, networking and security knowledge, across both public and private sectors.

"Extending our cloud service to Asia will enable regional and international organizations to better connect and secure their global branches, datacenters and mobile users," said Naidu. "Our customers and partners are enthusiastic about the simplicity, security and affordability of the Cato Cloud and the opportunity to transform their complex and fragmented IT infrastructure."

"The addition of two proven industry veterans to our team will allow us to help customers achieve true convergence and simplicity while reducing infrastructure cost and and management overhead," said Shlomo Kramer, Co-Founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "Overcoming one of the greatest challenges of today's IT infrastructure -- embedding security into the network's data plane -- is our mission at Cato Networks, and we've achieved it with an entirely new cloud-based architecture."

The Cato Cloud connects all elements of the enterprise network, including branch locations, the mobile workforce, and physical and cloud datacenters, into a global, encrypted and optimized network in the cloud. With all WAN and internet traffic consolidated into the cloud, Cato applies a set of security services to protect traffic at all times.

Those interested in learning more about Cato Networks' cloud-based and enterprise-grade global secure network can find more information here.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations with a software-defined and cloud-based secure enterprise network. Cato delivers an integrated networking and security platform that securely connects all enterprise locations, people and data. The Cato Cloud reduces MPLS connectivity costs, eliminates branch appliances, provides direct, secure internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrates mobile users and cloud infrastructures into the enterprise network. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cato Networks was founded in 2015 by cybersecurity luminary Shlomo Kramer, who previously cofounded Check Point Software Technologies and Imperva, and Gur Shatz, who previously cofounded Incapsula. For more information, visit http://www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.