Cato Cloud Recognized for its Software-Defined and Cloud-based Secure Enterprise Network

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Cato Networks today has been named one of 10 finalists for RSA® Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest 2017 for its work in converging the full networking and security stack for the first time, and delivering it as a cloud service on a global scale. On Monday, February 13, 2017, Cato Networks will have the opportunity to showcase its information security technology to the Innovation Sandbox Contest panel of judges for a chance to be named "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017."

The Innovation Sandbox Contest promotes new approaches to information security technology, provides advice and counsel for entrepreneurs, and exposes the RSA Conference community to venture capitalists, industry experts, senior level business practitioners, and thought leaders.

"It's no secret that past winners of this honor have become successful additions to the information security industry, and there's no doubt this year's crop of finalists will produce another hit," said Sandra Toms, vice president at RSA and curator of RSA Conference. "This event gives startups the kind of visibility and validation that can easily turn into high growth and increased funding, which we expect to continue with this year's top 10."

The Cato Cloud enables enterprises to securely connect all data centers, branch offices, cloud infrastructure and the mobile workforce into a single, optimized and secure network. By converging networking and security in the cloud, enterprises regain full visibility of all WAN and internet traffic, regardless of source and destination, and can enforce a corporate wide security policy.

Using Cato, enterprises can eliminate distributed network security appliances and multiple point solutions to reduce the cost and risk associated with a fragmented security policy and the upgrading, patching and refreshing of an increasingly complex infrastructure.

"Cato Networks has captured the imagination of IT professionals with an all-new approach to an age old problem -- the ever-growing cost and complexity of networking and security point products," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks. "We are helping CIOs, CISOs and their teams adapt the IT infrastructure to a new reality of accelerated threat velocity coming at an enterprise that is distributed, global, mobile-first and cloud-centric."

"RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" will be determined at the conclusion of the Innovation Sandbox Contest after each finalist gives a short presentation to a panel of judges that includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, RSA Corporate; Patrick Heim, head of trust and security at DropBox; and Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research division at Rambus.

Additional information about "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" and Innovation Sandbox Contest can be found at: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us17/agenda/innovation-sandbox-contest.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations with a software-defined and cloud-based secure enterprise network. Cato delivers a single networking and security platform that securely connects all enterprise locations, people and data. The Cato Cloud reduces MPLS connectivity costs, eliminates branch appliances, provides direct, secure internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrates mobile users and cloud infrastructures to the enterprise network. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cato Networks was founded in 2015 by cybersecurity luminary Shlomo Kramer, who previously cofounded Check Point Software Technologies and Imperva, and Gur Shatz, who previously cofounded Incapsula. For more information, visit http://www.catonetworks.com and Follow us on Twitter: @CatoNetworks.

About RSA Conference

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com.