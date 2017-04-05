Cato Networks Touts Universal WAN, as Company Included in Gartner Market Guide for Secure Enterprise Network Data Communications

Cato provides the first universal WAN, encompassing enterprise locations, mobile users and cloud infrastructure

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Cato Networks, provider of network and security as a service solutions, today announced that it has been included as a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Secure Enterprise Network Data Communications.

"As cloud and mobile work scenarios increase, secure data communications surpass traditional VPNs and premise-based gateways," wrote Gartner analysts John Girard and Jeremy D'Hoinne. Cato Networks believes that the guide validates its cloud-based approach to secure network communications, and is part of a new class of entrants into this established space.

The Cato Cloud is the industry's first universal WAN -- one globally optimized WAN service connecting all enterprise locations, mobile users, and physical and cloud datacenters.

No longer is there a need for separate platforms and policies for connecting these distinct infrastructure elements. Now, there's one WAN for all enterprise needs.

"For too long, companies with secure networking needs had to invest in mobility infrastructure that required separate policies, personnel and procedures from the WAN. This led to higher costs and a great deal of complexity," said Gur Shatz, co-founder and CTO of Cato Networks. "The Cato Cloud solves this problem by holistically connecting all components in a single, secure, cloud-based network with full visibility and control over traffic, reducing costs and streamlining management."

Cato meets mobile users' demands by providing secure access to enterprise resources in physical and cloud datacenters, cloud applications, and internet sites. As Gartner's Market Guide notes, "Conventional VPN and application designs that depend on steady, well-performing communications do not meet the needs of mobile users and will continue to drive interest for alternate app-level secure communications."

The Cato Cloud enables secure site-to-site connectivity through optimized SD-WAN connections with an instant full mesh in the cloud, and a hybrid cloud solution for seamless integration between multiple cloud and on-premises datacenters. This dramatically reduces cost and the need for individual appliances and point solutions, while increasing scalability and security.

Those interested in learning more about Cato's universal WAN offering for secure enterprise communications can find information here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Secure Enterprise Network Data Communications, 27 March 2017

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks provides organizations with a software-defined and cloud-based secure enterprise network. Cato delivers an integrated networking and security platform that securely connects all enterprise locations, people and data. The Cato Cloud reduces MPLS connectivity costs, eliminates branch appliances, provides direct, secure internet access everywhere, and seamlessly integrates mobile users and cloud infrastructures into the enterprise network. Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Cato Networks was founded in 2015 by cybersecurity luminary Shlomo Kramer, who previously cofounded Check Point Software Technologies and Imperva, and Gur Shatz, who previously cofounded Incapsula. For more information, visit http://www.catonetworks.com and Twitter: @CatoNetworks.