Cayan Achieves Chase EMV Certification

Cayan's latest EMV certification provides merchants with broader options for payment processing

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Cayan®, a payment technology company, today announced it has attained EMV® certification with Chase Merchant Services, the global payment processing and merchant acquiring business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. This latest certification allows merchants to now process both credit and debit chip card transactions through the Cayan Genius® Platform EMV gateway to Chase as well as Chase consumer credentials through their proprietary ChaseNet solution.

"Our new EMV certification with Chase continues to allow us to give customers choice and flexibility and improves our capabilities to offer merchants the latest in payment processing capabilities," said Ken Paull, chief revenue officer at Cayan. "It is our goal to ensure our partners are prepared for the shifting payments landscape, and this certification is an important step in delivering on that mission."

With the addition of Chase and their strong market presence, the certification serves a dual purpose. It enables Cayan's Genius Platform customers -- from retail, restaurant, ecommerce, to petroleum -- to choose Chase processing, and Chase's customers can now access the power of Cayan's Genius Platform.

"We are relentlessly focused on making it easier and more secure for our clients to process payments and this certification helps provide even broader access and options for our customers," said Keith Olson, an executive director at Chase Merchant Services.

In addition to EMV gateway capabilities, the Cayan Genius Platform delivers a fully-configurable, cloud-based payment solution that allows merchants to manage the entire customer experience across locations and between channels, all while keeping sensitive cardholder data off of the POS system. Genius allows merchants to accept all forms of payment, including mobile wallets, and with Genius' ChipIQ™ technology, EMV chip card transactions are processed in just 4 seconds.

About Cayan

Cayan® is the leading provider of payment technologies that give businesses a competitive advantage. Cayan is continuously developing new ways for businesses to unlock the power of payments with fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms including their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo