Cayan Announces New Partnership with Aldelo

Partnership Expands Cayan's Genius Presence in the Restaurant Market

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Cayan, a payment technology company, today announced a new strategic partnership with Aldelo, a leading provider of POS software for the hospitality industry. With this integration, Aldelo is now EMV certified with Cayan, enhancing the partnership and presenting new opportunities for Aldelo's resellers. Aldelo provides an easy-to-use restaurant POS solution and has over 120,000 installations around the world.

The software company's partnership with Cayan will bring Aldelo's network of 400+ dealers more opportunities to provide their merchants with Cayan's powerful payment solution, Genius®. In turn, by enabling Aldelo's resellers to sell Genius Countertop and Genius Handheld, Cayan will effectively expand its portfolio of quick-service, casual and fine-dining restaurants.

"Integrating with Aldelo is a mutually beneficial partnership, as it's providing an opportunity for us to gain a strong foothold in the hospitality industry," said Ken Paull, CRO of Cayan. "Simultaneously, Aldelo's integration with the Genius Platform sets their resellers and restaurant customers up for success now and in the future, allowing one-swipe bar tabs and EMV capabilities."

Given the levels of credit card fraud rapidly increasing in industry areas where EMV adoption has been slow, Aldelo's integration with Cayan's payment technology will better protect restaurants' businesses, while allowing their customers to pay with chip cards and the most popular NFC and QRC schemes emerging, such as Apple Pay. Additionally, Cayan offers industry leading EMV processing times, completing transactions in under 4 seconds. Since Aldelo focuses on various restaurant types, improved EMV transactions result in faster moving lines at QSR's while also leading to faster table turnover at fine-dining restaurant establishments.

Aldelo resellers can quickly and easily get their customers set up with Genius and take advantage of its ability to:

Customize tip suggestions

Process one-swipe bar tabs with rapid EMV transactions

Provide on-screen digital signature capture and online, digital storage and retrieval

Accept mobile, credit, debit and gift card payment types

Remain secure and scalable, ensuring full encryption and tokenization

Future-proof the payment process, allowing customers to stay on top of industry changes

"The Aldelo interface to the Genius platform from Cayan takes advantage of some truly advanced technology between the companies," said Harry Tu, President of Aldelo. "This advanced EMV technology allows us to maintain our industry leading feature set along with secure payment processing for our customers."

About Cayan

Cayan® is a technology company focused on transformative innovations in payments. From simple and reliable payment processing, to fully integrated, multichannel customer engagement platforms, Cayan is continuously developing new ways to unlock the power of payments. Cayan's platforms include their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform -- both are secure and scalable platforms that are fully configurable, tailored to a businesses' unique needs and easy to implement. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo.

About Aldelo, L.P.

Aldelo has helped tens of thousands of restaurants manage their point of sale and store operations more effectively over the years. With over 120,000 installations and over 400+ independent channel partners around the world, Aldelo has both the experience and resources to handle Restaurant POS automation projects of any size.

Our advanced Restaurant POS solution is low cost, feature rich and easy to use. Features such as 100% touch operated POS, multilingual user interface, gift card management, frequent diner program, house accounts, VIP discounts, reservations, waiting list, guest paging, Caller ID, MapPoint integration, labor scheduling, time card tracking, recipe control, inventory management, integrated credit card processing and much more are all standard in our core application Aldelo POS.