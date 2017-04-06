Cayan Announces SMB Payments Partnership With Deluxe

Cayan signs partnership to become exclusive payment provider for Deluxe's four million active small business customers

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Cayan, a payment technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Deluxe, a growth engine for small businesses and financial institutions. With this partnership, Cayan will enable Deluxe's small business merchants to establish an ecommerce presence. Deluxe works with leading business brands such as Aplus.net®, Vertical Response®, Orange Soda®, Jumpline®, Hostopia®, NEBs® and Safeguard®.

Deluxe, which has approximately 4.5 million active small business customers, provides the services needed by companies to design fully functional websites, from web services and search engine marketing to affordable logo design, email marketing, business checks, business forms and printed products. In partnering with Cayan, Deluxe is now able to round out its ecommerce offerings, providing customers with the option to make their websites transactional -- a must-have in today's retail landscape. In turn, Cayan has the opportunity to assist leading small business merchants in offering payment options that allow them to meet the ecommerce needs of their customers.

"It is critical that today's small business owners are well-equipped to provide a shopping experience that meets the expectations of customers -- one of those being the option to pay online," said Ken Paull, CRO of Cayan. "With this new partnership, we're able to address that missing link for Deluxe. With our help, Deluxe can now offer an omnichannel shopping experience (both in-store and online) so their customers' customers can now pay the way they want."

The new partnership will allow Deluxe customers access to online and in-store payment processing, POS, text billing, recurring billing, and more to provide a well-rounded shopping experience.

"Partnering with Cayan allows Deluxe Small Business to offer complete integrated eCommerce capabilities for its customers to accept payments via their website in a secure, advanced way," said Tom Fanelli, VP Product, Small Business Services, Deluxe Corporation.

About Cayan

Cayan® is the leading provider of payment technologies that give businesses a competitive advantage. Cayan is continuously developing new ways for businesses to unlock the power of payments with fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corp. is a growth engine for small businesses and financial institutions. Nearly 4.4 million small business customers access Deluxe's wide range of products and services, including customized checks and forms, as well as website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and logo design. For our approximately 5,600 financial institution customers, Deluxe offers industry-leading programs in checks, data driven marketing, treasury management and digital engagement solutions. Deluxe is also a leading provider of checks and accessories sold directly to consumers. For more information, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.