Cayan Integrates with Oracle Retail Suite 16

Cayan® added to Oracle Retail Xstore Point of Service -- providing omni-channel payment solutions to a new retail audience

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Jan 16, 2017) - Cayan, a payment technology company, today announced their integration with Release 16 of Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service. Through this integration, Cayan's® solutions allows Oracle customers to enable EMV, NFC and Mobile Payment Support on multiple payment hardware options, delivering EMV processing in 3.66 seconds. The flexibility of Cayan's Genius® allows for mobile payment acceptance via Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and LevelUP. Genius® is compatible with the VeriFone MX915 and MX925 terminals and Genius® Handheld, a mobile, EMV-enabled payment terminal. Genius® offers value-added features including point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization. Cayan's Payment Gateway Service allows for seamless gateway connectivity to all leading U.S. credit processors and gift card providers, allowing retailers to retain existing processor relationships while using Cayan's Genius® technology for processor independent payments, encryption and tokenization.

"Cayan is thrilled to integrate with the latest Oracle Retail Xstore Point-of-Service, Release 16," said Ken Paull, CRO of Cayan. "We developed Cayan's Genius®, semi-integrated payment solution, just over three years ago. We now have over 30,000 registers running Genius® with some of the most well-known retail brands in North America. Partnering with Oracle allows Cayan to bring our expertise in Omnichannel payments to a new retail audience and segment."

Cayan's integration with Oracle is a significant milestone for Cayan as they continue to introduce new ways for retailers to bring a unified commerce experience to consumers.

About Cayan

Cayan® is the leading provider of payment technologies that give businesses a competitive advantage. Cayan is continuously developing new ways for businesses to unlock the power of payments with fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms including their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

About Oracle