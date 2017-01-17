CB Insights Reveals the AI 100 List At The Innovation Summit

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - CB Insights today selected CloudMedx to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list ("AI 100"), a select group of emerging private companies working on ground breaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.
"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights for our work in Clinical NLP and the use of AI in healthcare. Specifically how our clinical platform is advancing patient healthcare by using predictive analytics to identify high risk patients and provide clinicians with better insight and more accurate patient risk profiles," said Tashfeen Suleman, CEO of CloudMedx. "We are proud to be working with some of the biggest healthcare organizations in the country, including Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and Sutter Physician Services in California."
Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined CloudMedx in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.
The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company's Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.
"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said.
Quick facts on the AI 100:
- In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.
- Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.
- More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).
- Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.
- There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.
- Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).
- 11 countries are represented among the winners.
About CloudMedx Inc:
CloudMedx is a "Clinical AI Platform" that provides precision encounters by offering real time clinical insights at all points of care. The company utilizes evidence based algorithms, machine learning and natural language processing to read through structured and unstructured data sources and provides predictive analytics to support health systems and payers better manage their patients. Trusted by some of the best performing healthcare organizations in the country, CloudMedx is headquartered in downtown Palo Alto. More information is available at www.cloudmedxhealth.com.
The AI 100 Winners:
CloudMedx Inc
About CB Insights
Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help our clients replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.
With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more.
*We have MBAs.
About The Innovation Summit
From voice and chat interfaces to AI replacing investment managers and doctors to the new revenue models enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, the Innovation Summit marries CB Insights' emerging trend research with the thinking of the world's smartest minds -- leading VCs, economists, researchers and corporate strategists.
