CBIS Pushes Up the Seeding Schedule Next Month to 350 Acres Set to Include Additional 100 Acres in Minden Carson Valley Property Along with the San Joaquin Valley Property for its Industrial Commercial Hemp Grow Initiatives

Bringing Outdoor Cultivation Ready Land to 15.2 Million Square Feet in California and Nevada for its Industrial Commercial Hemp Grow Initiatives

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a deal to begin seeding the 100 Acres in Minden County Nevada adding to the 250 acres of farm lands in the San Joaquin Valley, California for its Industrial Commercial Hemp Grow Initiatives. This pushes up the seeding schedule for next month to 350 acres, bringing the total outdoor to 15.2 Million Square Feet in California and Nevada scheduled for seeding next month for its Industrial Commercial Hemp Grow Initiatives.

"We are heading to Harvard Medical School shortly to present our cannabinoid findings and action plans to success at the Global Health Summit, these types of large land deals are at the heart of our growth and will certainly be a part of my presentation for the world to understand. This is certainly the strongest way to bring more of our formulations to market immediately and with due course FDA resolve. We have been releasing test products through the State by State initiatives in California though our partners and licensees, our next project for the Industrial Commercial Hemp Grow Initiatives, and of course our FDA drug development programs. This type of aggressive progress certainly gives us the insight required to continue down our path of accomplishments. There comes a point when you must sit back and look at what is going on with the industry and where you belong.

"We are certainly cementing our position as we continue pushing to get our critical ailment drug pipeline developed as quickly as possible. Cannabis Science, RCDU, and its Sovereign partners look to be one of the country's largest Industrial Commercial Hemp producers as this seeding schedule now encompasses 350 acres, all of which is scheduled to be planted at once on Sovereign lands in San Joaquin MBS and Douglas County. Each acre has the potential yield of up to 1,600 pounds per acre with wholesale prices ranging from 500 USD per pound. Potentially Cannabis Science, RCDU, Investors, and its Sovereign partners are looking at annual harvests yields grossing revenue several hundred million dollars. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Cannabis Science as we enter the farming aspect to supply product for our medicine development needs. With thousands of acres secured and verbal commitments on thousands more, Cannabis Science and its Sovereign partners are certainly underway in this fast-growing Industrial Commercial Hemp sector of the industry," stated, Cannabis Science Inc. President, CEO & Co-Founder Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

