CBIS Ramps Up Production and Releases More New Products to Meet the Substantial Requests From Self-Medicating Patients Across the Country as it Highlights Moonlight Cannabis as its Newest Spotlight Dispensary for the Month of April 2017

CBIS Sets the Stage to Meet the Increasing Consumer Demand With Even More Medicinal Products for its Nationwide Observational and Clinical Studies

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, is pleased to announce that it has substantially increased its production for its self-medicating patient product line distributed through cannabis dispensaries in California. CBIS moves to meet the outstanding influx of self-medicating patient requests as it highlights Moonlight Cannabis as its Newest Spotlight Dispensary for the Month of April 2017.

Moonlight Cannabis is the CBIS April 2017 Spotlight Dispensary in the Los Angeles area.

"Moonlight Cannabis has now received most of Cannabis Sciences' newest developed products. We have just received the newest batch of our CBIS MDI Inhaler just in time for this spotlight announcement and look forward to feedback from customers of Moonlight Cannabis about this new product. The CBIS MDI Inhaler is now in stock in a few more California dispensaries and has become a sleeper success with the public. We are having serious issues trying keeping enough in stock. We are providing wholesale opportunities as well and this creates an even greater demand for the Inhaler and of course, this is a happy problem!

"The CBIS MDI Inhaler (metered dose inhaler) has been sold out in all other locations and the arrival of the latest production run is being welcomed by our participating dispensaries as demand for the MDI has well outweighed the supply; we are searching for larger manufacturing capabilities to remedy the supply issue to better serve our consumers.

"The CBIS Wholesome Honey Line was also a surprise hit for me, however I get it as there are plenty of individuals trying to eat and live a healthy life style through knowledge and understanding. I certainly understand our Wholesome Honey provides our self-medicating patients just that; our initial manufacturing run of the new cannabis-based Honey Oil product, which is raw, organic honey mixed with full extract cannabis oil providing the cannabis medicinal properties to a proven line of healthy food products. The Honey Oil has shown promising results in sleep improvement, pain relief, anxiety relief, and immune system bolstering, and many patients have already expressed interest in trying it out," stated CBIS President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

"Our original CBIS Product line of Creams, Extracts, Balms, Tinctures, and Pills are holding their ground steady as the requests for various cannabinoid combinations continue to rise; we continue to grow the combination as self-medicating patients report usage data and positive results. We are very pleased with the self-medicating patient interactions; it helps fast track our targeted product releases and provides us with key patient input for our observational and clinical studies.

"The CBIS Transdermal Patches are about to hit the market and we are very excited to see the numbers coming in, emails, phone calls, and word of mouth all coming in daily anticipating the release of the CBIS Pain Patch. Final packaging for the CBIS Pain Patches is being completed now and will roll out to dispensaries in the Los Angeles area very soon.

"Joining the existing Cannabis Science product line, the CBIS Transdermal Patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing and pain relief to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a semi-controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive which will be containing high potency cannabinoids that slowly enter into the bloodstream and then penetrate the central nervous system of the patient delivering the pain relief sought," stated Dr. Allen Herman, CBIS, Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

"We are thrilled to be so close to reaching so many new patients with our products," said Director, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Raymond C. Dabney. "We are truly experiencing the significant size of the Los Angeles market, which is absolutely enormous for us, especially following the passing of Proposition 64 here in California. We're moving into some of the largest markets in California; it seems they're excited to purchase our product lines and that's a major tell, if you ask me, and the best part is the simple fact that we are just getting started," concludes Mr. Dabney.

The company is working diligently with Los Angeles-area dispensaries to get its new products on shelves and out to patients in need as quickly as possible. Updates on product launches are expected to be released in the near future, and these products will soon be available in several more Los Angeles area dispensaries as we expand across the State. For a list of partner dispensaries, call 1 (888) 263-0832.

