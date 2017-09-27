CBMJ to Become the First to Air a Series of TV Segments Highlighting Cannabis Companies on Mainstream Financial Networks

PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Canna Broadcast Media/LoudMouth News ( OTC PINK : CBMJ), a premier cannabis broadcasting company, announced that it has begun production on a series of TV segments highlighting cannabis companies, products, and services that will air nationally on financial news networks. This marks the first time that a TV segment highlighting cannabis companies and products will air on mainstream television networks. CBMJ is not new to pioneering cannabis companies in mainstream media and is in fact the only company that has had widespread success doing so.

CBMJ was recently successful in airing TV commercials promoting the InvestorsHub MJAC 2017 Cannabis Investors conference which was powered by CBMJ on CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business News to over 22 million targeted market households throughout the country.

CBMJ is building on that success and expanding its ability to air cannabis related programming on mainstream television media outlets. Canna Broadcast Media also acquired "LoudMouth News" www.loudmouthnews.com which became the first and is the longest running syndicated terrestrial over the air AM/FM radio news program that focuses on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

Canna Broadcast Media/LoudMouth News www.loudmouthnews.com has established relationships in Radio, Print, TV, and online media on a national basis and produces several cannabis-based content programs including LoudMouth News which is currently cleared to air on over 700 radio stations nationwide.

The new TV program which will highlight successful companies from within the cannabis space, similar to how Loudmouth News does on the radio will expand CBMJ's revenue platform to include Television broadcasts in addition to their current Terrestrial (over the air) Radio, Digital Streaming and print-based offerings.

Mark Schaftlein, CBMJ President, stated: "Our sales department has received a significant amount of interest from public and private companies alike following the MJAC 2017 Cannabis Investors conference which proved that CBMJ is capable of placing cannabis focused advertising on a wide array of mainstream media properties. This expansion into our own television series focused on companies and products related to the cannabis industry greatly expands our ability to delivery to the TV audience and the revenue generation available as a result."

About CBMJ:

