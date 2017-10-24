CBMJ YouTube Airs Groundbreaking Cannabis News Radio Series LoudMouth News after Radio Success

PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Canna Broadcast Media/LoudMouth News ( OTC PINK : CBMJ) https://cannabroadcastmedia.com/, a premier cannabis broadcasting company, announced that the popular cannabis news radio program LoudMouth News has begun airing nationally on YouTube.

"LoudMouth News" became the first and is the longest running syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focuses on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

Fans of LoudMouth News can now enhance their experience with visual aids helping to expand their enjoyment wherever they tune in.

Mark Schaftlein, CBMJ CEO, stated: "It is really something the way people are gravitating to LoudMouth News. Since CBMJ acquired LoudMouth we have seen a tremendous increase of its audience on radio and at www.loudmouthnews.com that will now further expand to the YouTube community. Not only does the series now have an expanded audience but a visual medium as well."

Canna Broadcast Media/LoudMouth News has established relationships in Radio, Print, TV, and online media on a national basis and produces several cannabis based content programs including LoudMouth News currently cleared to air on over 700 radio stations nationwide.

