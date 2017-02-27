CBRS Alliance Drives Continued Momentum With Addition of Nation's Four Largest Mobile Operators and Other Key Industry Leaders

Milestones Include: Onboarding Nation's Four Largest Mobile Operators and Adding Samsung as Newest Alliance Member Company as Part of Its Mission to Innovate LTE-based Solutions in the CBRS Band

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Today, The CBRS Alliance announced that it has added several landmark member companies to the organization, including the United States' four leading mobile operators and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. All five companies are global innovators that are recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies that impact the vast majority of today's wireless users.

In becoming part of the CBRS Alliance, the new members join a coalition of industry-leading organizations dedicated to developing, marketing and promoting LTE-based solutions utilizing the shared spectrum of the U.S. 3.5 GHz Commercial Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band. Each company's accomplished track record in the wireless industry makes them well-suited member additions that will support the continued growth and success of the CBRS Alliance.

"Samsung has long been at the forefront of mobile industry innovation, including our work in small cells. As the industry has evolved and our customers' needs have changed over time, we have developed solutions to accommodate those needs and changes," said Alok Shah, VP, Strategy, Business Development, and Marketing, Networks Division at Samsung Electronics America. "We look forward to working with the Alliance and its members to address wireless industry capacity challenges with the CBRS band and shared spectrum."

"The addition of our newest Alliance members highlights the strong interest in the 3.5GHz CBRS band and further emphasizes the importance of the work of the Alliance in the development of LTE-based technologies," said Neville Meijers, VP Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and chairman of the board for the CBRS Alliance. "We look forward to collaborating with each of them, as well as our other Alliance members to create and deliver new and compelling customer experiences."

Alongside the rest of the CBRS Alliance member companies, Samsung and the country's leading wireless operators will evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities. In addition to the technology developments of members necessary to fulfill the mission -- including multi-operator LTE capabilities -- the collaborative efforts of the Alliance will aim to establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band, ensuring multi-vendor interoperability.

"As we pursue the next chapter in wireless innovation -- utilizing shared spectrum -- the Alliance's capabilities and successes will be furthered significantly by industry-leading partners like Samsung and the nation's top wireless operators," said Iyad Tarazi, Chief Executive Officer, Federated Wireless and CBRS Alliance board member. "We are thrilled to have several additional industry leaders on-board."

Since the six founding wireless technology companies initially formed the Alliance in February 2016, the organization has added 31 new corporate members that share a commitment to their shared mission. Looking ahead to the remainder of 2017, the 37 organizations making up The CBRS Alliance will collaborate to develop LTE-based solutions in the U.S. 3.5 GHz frequency band -- a critical tool to meet rapidly expanding wireless data demands.

For an initial look at the progress CBRS Alliance companies have made to encourage the development of

LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band utilizing shared spectrum, please visit member company demos at Mobile World Congress 2017. A full list of demos taking place during the show in Barcelona is available here.

For more information on the CBRS Alliance, and a full list of member companies, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org.

ABOUT SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

ABOUT CBRS ALLIANCE

The CBRS Alliance believes that LTE-based solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize CBRS' full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making LTE-based CBRS solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize LTE-based CBRS technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator LTE capabilities. The Alliance will also establish an effective product certification program for LTE equipment in the US 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org.