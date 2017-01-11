CBX Software and Trace One Partner to Provide a Comprehensive PLM and Sourcing Management Solution to Private Label Retailers

NEW YORK, NY and HONG KONG, CHINA and PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - CBX Software, a leader in Total Sourcing Management and PLM, and Trace One, a global leader in private label management software, today announced that they have agreed to partner to bring together their respective offerings and go-to-market teams to offer a modern and comprehensive solution for both the food and non-food private label retail markets.

The collaboration consists of jointly marketing, selling, and developing integrations between the companies' respective products. Through the relationship, both CBX Cloud and Trace One Customers will have access to the first PLM and Sourcing Management platform that services the needs of all key categories, for both private label product development and direct sourcing operations.

CBX and Trace One benefit by empowering resources to effectively compete for opportunities with hypermarket and grocery supermarket retailers that provide a comprehensive cross-category variety of offerings such as home furnishings, consumer goods, apparel, general merchandise food, and health and beauty products. Private Label has become a key strategic differentiator for retailers and this partnership will help drive cross-business efficiencies and increased speed-to-market, leading to improved margins and higher levels of consumer trust.

CBX Cloud and Trace One Customers will benefit from being able to access a complete range of PLM and Supply Chain management modules, including product development and specifications, request for quotations, sourcing, order management, quality assurance, factory compliance and critical path management. Customers will no longer need to invest in and support multiple systems in order to properly manage the unique requirements of both food and non-food private label products.

"This partnership is a real game-changer in the PLM market space," said Eric Linxwiler, Vice President of Business Development at CBX Software. "Providing our Customers with economies of scale and supply chain compression through the use of a Cloud platform to manage both food and non-food products will save money, improve quality assurance and streamline supplier and factory management."

"With the continuing emergence of e-retail and channel blurring across the retail environment, retailers are demanding solutions that support their entire store, food and non-food," said Shaun Bossons, Chief Revenue Officer at Trace One. "This exciting partnership with CBX will allow us to achieve these objectives and help retailers and manufacturers adapt their private label strategy to drive both consumer loyalty and trust across all categories."

About Trace One

Founded in 2001, Trace One powers the world's largest collaborative network for private label development with more than 20,000 companies in 100 countries developing over $300B in products annually. Our globally proven platform enables our customers to develop and manage private label products, ensure conformity to industry and government legislation and drive consumer trust.

About CBX Software

CBX Software has simplified the business of global sourcing; transforming traditional methodologies into fast, friction free supply chains through our real-time cloud based Total Sourcing Management Platform (TSM). We help retailers, brands and manufacturers manage and empower the supply chain from plan to pay -- one intelligent collaboration solution for an enterprise to plan, spec, source, assure quality, order, make, inspect, ship and pay. Over 20,000 users in more than 30 countries rely on CBX including: PetSmart, El Corte Ingles, Target, Safeway, Kmart and others. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.