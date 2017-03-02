CBX Software's Senior Vice President, Tim Chiu named "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

HONG KONG, CHINA and NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - CBX Software, the leader in Total Sourcing Management for the retail industry, today announced that Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President, Client Management, has again been named a Supply Chain Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Tim has previously won this award in 2015.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and nonmanufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This year's list includes individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges -- and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

As CBX Software's Senior Vice President of Client Management, Tim is dedicated to help retailers, brands and trading companies to increase profit by simplifying global sourcing operation, compressing supply chain cycle time and improving team collaboration. Tim has over 25 years of experience in supporting global sourcing automation and information technology that enables collaboration between global commerce communities. As a seasoned supply chain pro, Tim has achieved enormous success streamlining complex global sourcing operations for many retail giants including El Corte Ingles, ICA, Pepkor, Steinhoff, The Warehouse, Target, Safeway and Kmart.

One example of a retail supply chain success story which Tim has directly contributed to is with El Corte Ingles, the largest department store in Europe. The retail giant successfully went live with CBX Cloud in May 2015 to optimize end-to-end sourcing, quality, compliance and logistics. The project was a great success as a result of the tireless efforts from Tim and the CBX team. Sergio Gonzalez, General Manager, El Corte Ingles Shanghai commented: "Frankly, I feel we got way more than software platform. The input and experience of the CBX team, which helped shape and guide our own workflow process was truly invaluable in helping us avoid mistakes and prepare us for our next stage of growth. We understand and appreciate the extra hours, patience and dedication that your team applied to make sure this project was a success."

Kmart Australia, one of Australia's leading supermarkets, and a long-term CBX customer, has also directly benefited from Tim's professionalism and dedication. Tim was involved in the project where CBX Cloud was implemented to help Kmart Australia to streamline sourcing, order, quote and product development. As a result of the successful CBX Cloud adoption, Kmart was able to increase their sourcing volume by 350% with almost no additional resources. Tim has successfully led this project which helped Kmart to reduce time-to-market, reduce cost and deliver on-trend products at a great price to their customers.

"I am excited to receive this prestigious award which recognized our commitment to the sourcing and supply chain industry," said Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President, CBX Software, "I am passionate about making a positive impact in the global sourcing industry and would like to thank Supply & Demand Chain Executive for the recognition."

"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 300 entries for the 2017 Pros to Know Awards.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive:

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and Demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About CBX Software:

CBX Software has simplified the business of global sourcing; transforming traditional methodologies into fast, friction free supply chains through our real-time cloud based Total Sourcing Management Platform (TSM). We help retailers, brands and manufacturers manage and empower the supply chain from plan to pay -- one intelligent collaboration solution for an enterprise to plan, spec, source, assure quality, order, make, inspect, ship and pay. Over 20,000 users in more than 30 countries rely on CBX including: PetSmart, El Corte Ingles, Target, Safeway, Kmart and others. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.