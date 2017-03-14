Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited (CCC Chemicals), a leading Canadian chemical and plastics distributor and service solution provider, is a leading distributor for Momentive Performance Materials Inc. in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Canada Colors and Chemical Limited www.ccc-group.com, one of Canada's leading chemical and plastics suppliers and full-service provider of over 5,000 commodity and specialty products, is proud to be one of Momentive Performance Materials' (Momentive) leading distributors.

Momentive's global silicones business brings innovation to a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, personal care, consumer products, aerospace, and building and construction to name a few. Momentive offers basic siloxane polymers; and an extensive portfolio of additives, including silanes, specialty fluids, and urethane additives. They also provide an extensive offering of formulated products, including elastomers and coatings.

Momentive Silquest™ and other Momentive silanes are versatile products that can react to a variety of organic and inorganic materials. The unique abilities of these products as coupling agents, surface modifiers, and cross-linking agents have been proven in a growing number of applications ranging from fuel-saving silica tires, cross-linking plastics, adhesives, to coatings for fibreglass reinforced composites.

"CCC Chemicals is proud to be a leading Canadian distributor for Momentive Performance Materials. They are an innovative company whose cutting-edge products serve a broad range of industries, says Patrick Haineault, V.P. of CCC Chemicals. "Momentive is one of the largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives in the world. Momentive delivers science-based solutions, providing formulations derived from quartz and specialty ceramics in many different product categories. As one of Canada's leading chemical and plastics distributors, it is important for CCC Chemicals to offer our customers these cutting-edge products," adds Haineault.

"We have a true partnership with CCC Chemicals," said Weidong Zhou, Momentive's Director of Global Channel Management. "As one of the largest chemical distributors in North America, CCC Chemical's expertise in partnering with customers across industries helps match their customer's complex challenges with our innovative solutions and helps us all reach our goals. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

About Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited:

Founded in 1920, CCC is one of the largest independent suppliers of chemicals and plastics in Canada and the 10th largest in North America. An industrial, specialty, and eco-alternative chemical products supply chain partner, Canada Colors and Chemicals is a full-service provider of over 5,000 commodity and specialty products, serving businesses in the industrial and solvent sector, coatings and polymer additives, food and fine chemicals, oil and gas, soap and detergent, mining, pulp and paper, environmental and water treatment markets. As an industry leader, they provide intelligent chemicals solutions, logistics, custom package, custom formulations, and more. With a highly knowledgeable staff and intense market focus, CCC builds strong relationships with their customers and suppliers by providing exceptional service, quality assurance, and a 99.5% on-time delivery rate. For more information about CCC Chemicals and their many fine products, please visit www.ccc-group.com, or call 416-443-5500.