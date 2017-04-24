CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its First Quarter Earnings Results at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, and will be holding a conference call commencing at 8:00 a.m. EDT to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:

1-844-347-1036 - Toll Free

1-209-905-5911 - International Dial-In Number

10089411: Optional Conference Passcode

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EDT until Friday, May 26, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:

1-855-859-2056 - Toll Free

1-404-537-3406 - International Dial-In Number

Conference Passcode: 10089411

CCL Industries employs approximately 20,000 people operating 154 production facilities in 36 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional & security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer bank note substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF & RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management including labeling and tagging solutions for the global retail & apparel industries. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. CCL Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and specialty bottles for consumer packaged goods and healthcare customers in the United States and Mexico. The Company is also backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all five business segments.