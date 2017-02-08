CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Results, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EST

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 results at 7:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 23, 2017, and will be holding a conference call commencing at 8:00 a.m. EST to answer questions in connection with the Press Release.

To access this call, please dial:

416-340-2219 - Local

1-866-225-0198 - Toll Free

The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Thursday, February 23, 2017 - www.cclind.com.

Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST until Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

To access Conference Replay, please dial:

905-694-9451 - Local

1-800-408-3053 - Toll Free

Access Code: 2928302

CCL Industries employs more than 20,000 people operating 152 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL Label is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer durable, electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. CCL Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and bottles for consumer packaged goods customers in the United States and Mexico. Checkpoint is a leading manufacturer of technology-driven, loss prevention, inventory management and labeling solutions, including RF and RFID-based, to the retail and apparel industry. CCL partly backward integrates into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development and coating, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all four business segments.