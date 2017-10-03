CCL Industries Acquires 100% of Chilean Venture

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. ("CCLInd" or "the Company") (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today announced it has acquired the remaining 37.5% minority interest in its Acrus CCL venture for approximately $6.3 million in cash. Assumed debt transferring on close from the venture to the Company's fully consolidated balance sheet is estimated at $7.4 million. 2016 reported sales and EBITDA for the operation were $18.1 million and $2.9 million respectively; the Company consolidated its 62.5% interest on an equity accounting basis representing approximately $0.8 million of net earnings. The Chilean business will change its trading name to CCL Label with immediate effect.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Together with our partners, we enjoyed a successful start-up of our greenfield wine label operation in Santiago. We are particularly pleased that the current management team will continue to run the business reporting to Luis Jocionis, Vice President and Managing Director, CCL Industries South America, and Carlos Marinetti, our principal partner in the start-up, will remain a Director on the local Board of our Chilean entity. Finally with the closure of this transaction we are now planning significant investments to expand our presence across the Andean region and into other end markets."

Business Description

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 20,000 people operating 154 production facilities in 36 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer bank note substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management including labeling and tagging solutions for the global retail and apparel industries. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and specialty bottles for consumer packaged goods and healthcare customers in the United States and Mexico. CCLInd is also backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all five business segments