CCL Industries Announces a Proposed Five-for-One Stock Split

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL" or "the Company") (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that it proposes to split its Class A voting shares and Class B non-voting shares on a five-for-one basis. The proposed stock split has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors and requires the approval of the holders of the Class A voting shares at the annual and special meeting of CCL's shareholders scheduled to be held in Toronto, Ontario, on May 9, 2017. The stock split is also subject to the requirements of the TSX. Following shareholder approval of the stock split, it is expected that shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2017, will receive from CCL's transfer agent four additional Class A voting shares or four additional Class B non-voting shares, as applicable, for each share held.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and CEO of CCL, commented, "We believe that the stock split and the resulting increase in the number of shares outstanding will encourage greater market liquidity and wider distribution of its shares among a broader investor base."

Forward-Looking Statements

Business Description

CCL Industries employs more than 20,000 people operating 152 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL Label is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer durable, electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. CCL Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and bottles for consumer packaged goods customers in the United States and Mexico. Checkpoint is a leading manufacturer of technology-driven, loss prevention, inventory management and labeling solutions, including RF and RFID-based, to the retail and apparel industry. CCL partly backward integrates into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development and coating, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all four business segments.