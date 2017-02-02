CCL Industries Announces India Entry for CCL Label

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL") (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that the Pacman-CCL joint venture, headquartered in Dubai, has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned Super Label Mfg. Co. ("Super Label"), based in Mumbai, India. Super Label focuses on pressure sensitive labels for large consumer products and healthcare customers with operations in India. Pacman-CCL will invest $3.75 million in the venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion. Closing is subject to customary procedures and is expected to conclude later this month. The company will continue to be headed by its founder, Bharat Mehta, and becomes part of Pacman-CCL trading under the CCL corporate identity system with immediate effect.

Pacman-CCL now has plants in Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt as well as India. The Company is jointly owned by CCL and Albwardy Investment based in Dubai and headed by John Dawson, Managing Director. 2016 sales were approximately $50 million.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and CEO of CCL, commented, "Over the last decade we looked many times at entering India through acquiring a local business. Super Label is one of the best managed we have seen, I believe this is the best way forward given Pacman-CCL's proximity to the region. Our Indian Checkpoint subsidiaries remain separate to this venture, entirely under CCL control, focusing exclusively on Retail & Apparel markets."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws, (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans" or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated Super Label acquisition.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the after-effects of the global financial crisis and its impact on the world economy and capital markets; the impact of competition; consumer confidence and spending preferences; general economic and geopolitical conditions; currency exchange rates; interest rates and credit availability; technological change; the outcome of anti-trust filings; changes in government regulations; risks associated with operating and product hazards; and CCL's ability to attract and retain qualified employees. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the following: global economic recovery and higher consumer spending; improved customer demand for the Company's products; continued historical growth trends, market growth in specific sectors and entering into new markets; the Company's ability to provide a wide range of products to multinational customers on a global basis; the benefits of the Company's focused strategies and operational approach; the achievement of the Company's plans for improved efficiency and lower costs, including stable aluminum costs; the availability of cash and credit; fluctuations of currency exchange rates; the Company's continued relations with its customers; the Company's strategic rationale for this acquisition. Should one or more risks materialize or should any assumption prove incorrect, then actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section of CCL's 2015 Annual Report, particularly in Section 4: "Risks and Uncertainties". CCL's annual and quarterly reports can be found online at www.cclind.com and www.sedar.com or are available upon request.

Business Description

CCL Industries employs more than 20,000 people operating 156 production facilities in 35 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL Label is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare and chemicals, consumer durable, electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. CCL Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and bottles for consumer packaged goods customers in the United States and Mexico. Checkpoint is a leading manufacturer of technology-driven, loss prevention, inventory management and labeling solutions, including RF and RFID-based, to the retail and apparel industry. CCL partly backward integrates into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development and coating, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all four business segments.