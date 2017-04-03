CCL Industries Announces Two European Acquisitions for Avery

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL") (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that it has acquired two European direct-to-consumer, software-powered online digital printing businesses for its Avery unit.

Goed Gemerkt B.V. and Goed Gewerkt B.V. ("Goed Gemerkt") are privately owned companies with common shareholders based near Utrecht in the Netherlands. Founded in 2003, Goed Gemerkt is a manufacturer of durable, personalized "kids' labels" for the Benelux and German markets. badgepoint GmbH, badgetech GmbH and Name Tag Systems Inc. ("Badgepoint") are privately owned companies with common shareholders based near Hamburg, Germany. Founded in 1999, Badgepoint is a manufacturer of patented, premium name tag systems and accessories for the German market. Combined 2016 sales for both businesses were approximately $16.1 million.

The combined enterprise value of the two transactions, net of cash and debt but including the acquisition of related real estate, is approximately $34.4 million compared to total estimated, adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million for 2016.

Geoffrey T. Martin, President and CEO of CCL, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Anouk van Schaardenburg and Regina & Wolfgang Blindow, respectively the founders of Goed Gemerkt and Badgepoint, to our Avery organization headed in Europe & Asia Pacific by Mark Cooper, Vice President & Managing Director. Web-to-print technologies and brands using software and related supplies are a rapidly growing part of our Avery business. These two international additions match similar end use propositions already present in our North American portfolio."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws, (hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans" or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the after-effects of the global financial crisis and its impact on the world economy and capital markets; the impact of competition; consumer confidence and spending preferences; general economic and geopolitical conditions; currency exchange rates; interest rates and credit availability; technological change; the outcome of anti-trust filings; changes in government regulations; risks associated with operating and product hazards; and CCL's ability to attract and retain qualified employees. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the following: global economic recovery and higher consumer spending; improved customer demand for the Company's products; continued historical growth trends, market growth in specific sectors and entering into new markets; the Company's ability to provide a wide range of products to multinational customers on a global basis; the benefits of the Company's focused strategies and operational approach; the achievement of the Company's plans for improved efficiency and lower costs, including stable aluminum costs; the availability of cash and credit; fluctuations of currency exchange rates; the Company's continued relations with its customers; the Company's strategic rationale for these acquisitions; Should one or more risks materialize or should any assumption prove incorrect, then actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the Management's Discussion and Analysis section of CCL's 2016 Annual Report, particularly in Section 4: "Risks and Uncertainties". CCL's annual and quarterly reports can be found online at www.cclind.com and www.sedar.com or are available upon request.

Business Description

CCL Industries employs more than 20,000 people operating 154 production facilities in 36 countries on 6 continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional & security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated and die cut components, electronic displays, polymer bank note substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors and mass market retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF & RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management including labeling and tagging solutions for the global retail & apparel industries. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. CCL Container is a leading producer of impact extruded aluminum aerosol cans and specialty bottles for consumer packaged goods and healthcare customers in the United States and Mexico. The Company is also backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy that are deployed across all five business segments.