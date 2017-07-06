CCL Industries Inc. Announces Completion of $333 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering of Class B Non-Voting Shares

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) -

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B) (the "Company") and 1281228 Ontario Inc. ("128"), a private Ontario corporation that controls Samson Holdings Limited ("Samson"), announce the successful completion of the previously announced secondary offering of 5,000,000 Class B non-voting shares ("Class B Shares") of the Company (the "Secondary Offering"), at a price of $66.65 per Class B Share. The Class B Shares were sold by Samson and The Angel Gabriel Foundation (the "Foundation") for total gross proceeds of $333,250,000 to a syndicate of underwriters led by Scotiabank and BMO Capital Markets on a bought deal basis. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

Prior to the Secondary Offering, Samson, together with its affiliates, directly or indirectly beneficially owned an aggregate of 11,209,400 Class A voting shares ("Class A Shares") and 24,400,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 94.7% and 14.8% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. Samson transferred 1,560,231 Class B Shares to the Foundation by way of gift prior to the completion of the Secondary Offering, which shares were sold under the Secondary Offering by the Foundation, for gross proceeds to the Foundation of $103,989,396.15. Samson also sold 3,439,769 Class B Shares directly under the Secondary Offering for gross proceeds to Samson of $229,260,603.85. Following closing of the Secondary Offering, Samson, together with its affiliates, directly or indirectly beneficially owns an aggregate of 11,209,400 Class A Shares and 19,400,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 94.7% and 11.8% of the issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. Samson completed the Secondary Offering in support of philanthropic endeavors and for estate planning purposes. Samson may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its security holdings in the Company from time to time as it may determine appropriate for investment purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.