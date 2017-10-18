CCMP Capital Advisors, LP and Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announce Closing of Secondary Bought Deal Financing Including Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Full

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 18, 2017) -

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") and CCMP Capital Advisors, LP ("CCMP Capital Advisors") have announced today the closing of the previously announced secondary offering (the "Secondary Offering") by certain shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders"), including CCMP Capital Investors III (AV-3), L.P. ("AV-3") and CCMP Capital Investors III (AV-3 Employee), L.P. ("AV-3 Employee" and, together with AV-3, the "CCMP Selling Shareholders"), funds to which CCMP Capital Advisors provides investment advisory services, of an aggregate of 14,778,751 Common Shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $18.50 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of $273,406,893.50. The Secondary Offering includes 1,758,751 Common Shares which were sold to the underwriters by the CCMP Selling Shareholders upon the exercise in full of the over-allotment option that had been granted to the underwriters by the CCMP Selling Shareholders.

Jamieson Wellness did not receive any proceeds from the Secondary Offering.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "JWEL".

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners for the Secondary Offering with a syndicate that included CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Secondary Offering, the CCMP Selling Shareholders owned an aggregate of 14,758,751 Common Shares representing an approximate 37.3% equity interest in the Company. After giving effect to the closing of the Secondary Offering, the CCMP Shareholders now own 0% of the Common Shares. The Common Shares sold by the CCMP Selling Shareholders pursuant to the Secondary Offering were disposed of as a result of investment considerations, including price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors.

An early warning report will be filed by the CCMP Selling Shareholders in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from Richard Jansen, Managing Director, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of CCMP Capital Advisors upon request at (212) 600-9600.

About CCMP Capital Advisors

CCMP Capital Advisors specializes in middle market buyouts and growth equity investments of $100 million to $500 million in North America and Europe. CCMP Capital Advisors focuses on generating alpha through the operational transformation and growth of its portfolio companies. With offices in New York, Houston and London, CCMP Capital Advisors invests in three primary industries: Consumer/Retail, Industrial, and Healthcare. Selected investments include: Truck Hero, Badger Sportswear, The Hillman Group, Jamieson Laboratories, Jetro Cash & Carry, Milacron, PQ Corporation, Pure Gym and Shoes For Crews.

The CCMP Selling Shareholders are formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands and their registered office is c/o Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited, 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY 1-9005, Cayman Islands.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson Vitamins is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets products by Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions (LVHS), the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

The Company's address is: 2 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, Ontario, M4V 1L5.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final short form prospectus of the Company dated October 11, 2017 and in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated June 29, 2017. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, as forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results.