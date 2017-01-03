CD2 Learning Hires Ryan Graham

Fast Growing Software Company Strengthens Resources

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - CD2 Learning names Ryan Graham, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. He has a diverse background in both start up and corporate settings, with extensive experience in providing SaaS Learning Platform solutions.

Prior to CD2, Ryan served in the role of Vice President of Sales and executive team member at Peach New Media (now Abila). He helped Peach grow from a small niche online learning services vendor, to a dominant provider of SaaS Learning Platform solutions.

Previous positions also included that of Director, Sales and Marketing for Boston Conferencing Inc, joining Boston Conferencing as the first full-time employee. He helped grow the organization's webinar solution, start the sales team and expand efforts to begin working with professional trade associations. Ryan helped the company eclipse $1M in revenue and played a key role in the 2009 merger of Boston Conferencing and Impact Media Solutions, which led to the launch of Peach New Media.

Graham comments, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the CD2 Learning team. The flexibility of CD2's platform is unique and perfectly positions us to empower organizations that leverage online learning and development technology. This, coupled with the strong leadership and culture of CD2, provide for a very exciting future."

Rich Bartlett, Co-founder of CD2 Learning said, "Ryan is tremendously gifted and uniquely experienced, especially in the service of associations. We are excited to have him on the CD2 Team and are looking forward to the advances and successes he will bring to our clients and partners. Ryan's experience and industry knowledge makes him a key addition to the CD2 Team."

Ryan spent the latter part of his upbringing in Kansas City and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Communication Studies. Hisfree time is spent with his growing family, which includes two sons (5 and 3 years old) and a daughter (6 months old).

Applying his skill set to benefit the community, Ryan is currently involved in leadership and service initiatives at The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is a learning and development system on a single scalable cloud-based platform. Nothing to integrate; built-in authoring tools, gamification, social collaboration, content management, tracking, storage, versioning, reporting -- accessible anywhere on any device.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/3/11G126357/Images/logo-0a93938241398ba3a1d77961c1469ca8.gif

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/3/11G126357/Images/ryan_g-d14331782ef6b20cb6b0079c1a9d5ed4.jpg