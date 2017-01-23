CDJ Global Catalyst LLC: Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to NI 62-103

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - This press release is being disseminated by CDJ Global Catalyst LLC ("CDJ"), as required by National Instrument 62-103 of the Canadian Securities Administrators in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding the reduction in common shares of Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds") held by managed accounts over which CDJ has sole discretion and control. CDJ is an independent investment advisory firm. On January 23, 2017, three of the managed accounts over which CDJ had sole discretion, and which collectively owned 802,871 common shares of Crosswinds ("Shares"), terminated their management agreements with CDJ and, as a result, no longer form part of the group of managed accounts over which CDJ has sole discretion and control. As a result of the termination of such management agreements, CDJ, on behalf the managed accounts over which it has sole discretion, exercises control over 3,235,797 Shares, or approximately 61% of the Shares. Prior to the termination of such management agreements, CDJ exercised control over 4,038,668 Shares, representing approximately 76% of the outstanding Shares.

On January 23, 2017, Crosswinds distributed a notice and offering circular to its securityholders relating to an offering of rights to subscribe for Shares. The managed accounts over which CDJ has sole discretion may elect to participate in such offering and subscribe for additional Shares. However, it expected that any CDJ account holders who exercise their rights and acquire additional Shares will hold such Shares outside of the CDJ managed accounts.