CDPHP Among the Top 15 Employers in New York

Albany-based health plan marks nine consecutive years on the Best Companies list

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - CDPHP was one of only two Capital Region companies to make the statewide Best Companies to Work for list, coming in at No. 14 among the large employers. The rankings were revealed at a recent awards dinner in Albany.

Of the 70 businesses honored, CDPHP ranked highest in the region. This is the ninth consecutive year that CDPHP earned a spot on the list.

The list is compiled by Best Companies Group in conjunction with the New York State Society of Human Resource Management. Companies make the list based on workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which was open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

"I am so proud that CDPHP makes the Best Companies list year after year. We have an outstanding team of dedicated employees who are fully committed to our members, our providers, and our community, and that is the real reason why we are Best Company," said Dr. John D. Bennett, president and CEO, CDPHP.

CDPHP employees enjoy comprehensive and flexible benefits, including an on-site gym with a full-time fitness specialist, an on-site cafeteria, tuition reimbursement, leadership development, worksite wellness programs, access to an on-site farmers' market, and the ability to pursue community service activities. Click here to learn more about career opportunities at CDPHP.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 24 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/21/11G136561/Images/Best_Companies-74a22c772eeda1d4b45386d73b062155.jpg