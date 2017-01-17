CDPHP Makes Best Companies List for the Ninth Time

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - CDPHP has done it again! The Albany, N.Y.-based health plan has made the Best Companies to Work for in New York list for the ninth consecutive year.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society of Human Resource Management, is based on the company's workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which was open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

"At CDPHP, our employees are given the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally through a variety of benefits and programs," said Dr. John D. Bennett, president and CEO, CDPHP. "Ultimately, it is our employees' commitment to our members and to our community that fosters a satisfying work environment."

That commitment was harnessed in the 2016 CDPHP Promise campaign, where employees pledged to always put the members first.

CDPHP employees enjoy comprehensive and flexible benefits, including an on-site gym with a full-time fitness specialist, an on-site cafeteria, tuition reimbursement, leadership development, worksite wellness programs, access to an on-site farmers' market, and the ability to pursue community service activities.

CDPHP will be honored at an awards dinner in Albany on April 19, where final rankings will be announced. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

