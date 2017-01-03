Cedar Electronics to Debut Six New Products at CES 2017

Escort, Cobra Electronics & WASPcam brands to showcase latest advances in technology for driver enthusiasts, professional drivers, outdoor recreationists & boaters

LAS VEGAS, NV - CES 2017--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Cedar Electronics, a consumer electronics company specializing in communication and detection products, today announce its Escort and Cobra Electronics brands will showcase 6 new products at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. These new products designed for driver enthusiasts, professional drivers, outdoor recreationists and boaters will be on display in meeting space C202 in the Central Hall above the Mezzanine Level in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Thursday, January 5th - Sunday, January 8th. These products will also be on display at the CES Unveiled event, January 3rd from 5:00 - 8:30 pm in the South Seas Ballroom at Mandalay Bay; the Pepcom Digital Experience on January 4th, from 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm at the Mirage; and ShowStoppers @ CES January 5th from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm in the Lafite Ballroom at the Wynn Hotel.

The new products on display will include:

Escort Max Ci 360:

The Escort MAX Ci 360 is the best, most advanced detection system for the ultimate in driver alert and ticket protection on the planet. Designed to be seamlessly integrated into the vehicle, it features both front & rear radar detection as well as front and rear laser shifters that protect drivers against all speed monitoring devices.

Completely redesigned, the new Escort Max Ci 360 gives you smaller, more powerful laser shifters that defeat the latest in laser-based speed detection technology along with updatable IVT™ filters that reject false alerts from the latest in-motion vehicle safety systems like collision avoidance and lane departure systems. The new Max Ci 360 also includes GPS and Bluetooth® for connectivity to the Escort Live Community and the DEFENDER® database of red light & speed camera locations.

The Max Ci 360 will be available in March 2017 for an MSRP of $3,499.95.

Drive HD® Wireless Back Up Cam powered by LOOK-IT™:

Developed in a strategic partnership with Lightwave Technologies, the Drive HD Wireless Backup Cam powered by LOOK-IT™ will change the way drivers park their vehicle and improve their safety. The combination of a 5-minute installation, 4-year replaceable battery, and no manipulation of the smartphone for viewing are an industry first.

The Quick View wireless programmable remote mounts on the steering wheel or the dashboard. Patent-pending One Touch Quick View Technology activates instantly and immediately shows the back-up camera image on a smartphone with no screen interaction required. One Touch Quick View has 2 additional buttons which can be configured to launch user designated apps on their smartphones.

The Drive HD Wireless Back Up Cam will be available in March 2017 for an MSRP of $249.95.

Cobra JumPack® XL H 2 O

The latest in the Cobra JumPack® series of portable power and jump starter line, the Cobra JumPack XL H 2 O is the most versatile and powerful jumpack yet. Designed to jump start large V8 gasoline and diesel engines, the new JumPack H 2 O is UL listed and will keep you going in all-weather conditions. The rugged and waterproof design makes this the perfect portable power device for any trip, on the road, off-road or on the water.

The new Cobra JumPack XL H 2 O also features two ways to jumpstart a car, truck, boat, etc., one using the traditional jumper cables and a secondary option that allows the vehicle to be started through the 12-volt plug inside the car for a simple, non-intimidating jump start.

Available this coming March, the Cobra JumPack XL H 2 O will have an MSRP of $169.95.

29 LX MAX

The 29 LX MAX Smart CB takes Citizens Band radio performance to the next level with the enhanced smartphone integration yet. Designed with advanced Bluetooth® integration to keep drivers' eyes on the road, the 29 LX MAX includes hands-free voice calling and receiving, text to speech conversion, voice caller ID on screen, text Caller ID on screen, one-touch hands-free protocol. The 29 LX MAX also features the Cobra exclusive, Rewind-Say-Again® feature that automatically replays the last :10 seconds of any missed transmissions and allows you to record a personal 10 second memo for playback at any time.

The 29 LX MAX is also the first CB Radio to fully integrate with the Cobra iRadar® Community, the community based detection app that allows drivers to receive and report red light and speed camera and speed trap notifications and radar user alerts. The 4-color LCD screen is color coded to show the threat level as you drive and the dedicated report button on the mic allows drivers to share alerts with other users as they drive.

The Cobra 29 LX MAX will be available in late January for an MSRP of $229.95.

MR HH600 VHF Radio with GPS

The CobraMarine® MR HH 600 VHF radio with GPS & DSC is Cobra's first handheld radio that shows your GPS coordinates and automatically transmits them with DSC calls to notify the Coast Guard or other vessels of your exact position in case of emergency. This life saving radio also features a floating orange core so it's easy to see in water and has a built-in flashlight and emergency strobe. Lastly, the MR HH600 keeps your cell phone safe and dry, and allows boaters to place/receive phone calls through the radio.

The MR HH600 VHF Radio will be available in black or white versions for an MSRP of $229.95 in March 2017.

Cobra iRadar

The new Cobra iRadar Radar/Laser Detector pairs together the latest in Cobra radar technology and the world's largest community-based detection and alert database. The new Cobra iRadar detector features include protection from all radar/laser guns used today along with adjustable sensitivity and IVT filtering that reduces false alert from collision avoidance systems and other sources.

The Cobra iRadar Community has live, real-time shared alerts from over 1 million app users and features a 24/7 network of over-the-road drivers, the largest network of any app.

The Cobra iRadar will be available in March 2017 for an MSRP of $199.95.

"Cedar is excited to kick off 2017 with this variety of products," said Sally Washlow, CEO. "We continue to bring the latest in technology to our core products and are continuing to grow in new product categories."

Also on display at the Cedar Booth and at the press events, will be the latest action sports camera from WASPcam, the 9907 4K. The WASPcam™ 9907 4K is the company's most technically-advanced camera system with its stunning 4K video resolution capabilities and 20MP photo quality. This award-winning camera allows users to shoot 4K footage, as well as time-lapse videos and crystal clear photos. With its caseless, waterproof design the camera can be submerged underwater up to 98-feet. The unit also comes with multiple accessories, including the Mini Side Bracket which allows users to mount optional accessories directly onto the camera or can be used to provide the user with alternate filming angles.

The WASPcam 9907 4K is available now for a retail price of $329.99.

