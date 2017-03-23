Ceiba Energy Services Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Ceiba Energy Services Inc. ("Ceiba" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:CEB) announces that Mr. Richard Lane has resigned as a director of the Company effective March 22, 2017. We wish Mr. Lane well in his future endeavors.

Ceiba provides specialized services to the energy sector, specifically to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Ceiba develops and constructs facilities in proximity to its customers to provide treatment of crude oil emulsion, terminalling, storage and marketing of oil and disposal of production water.

