Celebrate April Fools' Day at Barona Resort & Casino with Party People Games & Cash Prizes All Day Long

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - There will be no fooling around at Barona Resort & Casino on Saturday, April 1 with Party People games all day long! From midnight to midnight, the Barona Party People will randomly select Club Barona members to participate in their fun "fools" themed games.

"It's no joke that we'll be giving away cash prizes of up to $200 to players on the casino floor all day long on April Fools' Day," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "The Barona Party People are excited to give our players cash giveaways to welcome April the right way!"

