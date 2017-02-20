Celebrate Canada's 150th and Family at Vivo

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - Join Vivo and MLA Jamie Kleinsteuber for a free FAMILY DAY SKATE from 12pm - 4pm. Whether you are new to skating or a veteran, this favourite Canadian pastime is a great way to get the whole family moving, together. Cross more than just skating off the Participaction #150PlayList -- join our Play Ambassadors for 4-Square, Obstacle Course, Tug of War and our cardboard scooter version of kayaking!

"Each February, we take a day to spend some quality time with those closest to us. Whether it's the family we are born with, or the family we create for ourselves, these bonds are an important foundation in our lives!" enthuses MLA Jamie Kleinsteuber.

Take a break from play and head to the piazza for our local talent showcase and art auction! Meet and talk with several local artists and bid on the donated, local works of art! Stop by the photo booth to have your photo taken and share your Canada Story!

Canada's beauty is in its diversity. This year we are gathering and sharing stories about Canada -- what does Canada mean to you? What makes you proud to be Canadian? What is your favourite memory of Canada? Everyone seems to have a different answer or reason to love this beautiful country -- share your story with us on Family Day!

"Sharing our stories deepens our sense of belonging -- and I am happy to work with Vivo to be a part of helping people feel like they belong!" shares Cynthia Watson, Vivo CEO.

Join in and share your story -- submit your story via email (abryant@vivo.ca), on social media tag @VivoYouLife #vivo150 or in person at our Family Day Fun Event!

What: Family Day Fun

Free Skating

Participaction #150 PlayList Events (Kayaking, 4 Square, Tug of War, Obstacle Course)

Art Auction and Talent Showcase

When: February 20th from 12pm - 4pm

Where: Vivo for Healthier Generations

11950 Country Village Link NE

Participaction created the 150 Play List with over 465,000 votes from people across Canada. Including 150 physical activities that make us uniquely Canadian, the Play List is a challenge to Canadians in communities, schools, workplaces, and even abroad to see how many different activities they can complete in 2017.

Vivo is on a mission to raise healthier generations in Calgary, and beyond. We're a self-sustaining charity committed to pioneering solutions to get all Canadians moving more, sitting less and connecting with their communities. Our roots are in north-central Calgary where we operate a leading regional recreation centre.