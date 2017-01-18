Celebrate Data Privacy Day With a Free Workshop

WESTBOROUGH, MA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - You may or may not know that International Data Privacy Day is January 28. To celebrate, Cumulus Global's strategic partner, Privacy Ref, is offering a free 2 hour workshop on Privacy Program Fundamentals.

Join us on January 25, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM EST for this valuable session.

Topics to be covered include:

Defining privacy

Foundational privacy concepts

Components of a privacy program

Privacy frameworks

Managing privacy risk

Metrics for privacy

Training & awareness activities

