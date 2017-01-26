Celebrate #LunarNewYear With Year of the Rooster Emoji and Stickers on Twitter

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Celebrate Lunar New Year wherever you are with the Year of the Rooster Emoji and Stickers. #LunarNewYear is a time to spend and celebrate with your loved ones around the world. This year the festivities will start on January 28, 2017, but the fun conversations have already started on Twitter.

Embeddable Tweet: https://twitter.com/TwitterSG/status/824441205144506368

During this festive season, many of you will turn to Twitter to wish your friends, families and colleagues a #HappyLunarNewYear. To celebrate this global moment, Twitter is pleased to introduce the #LunarNewYear 2017 Year of the Rooster emoji and stickers to help spread well wishes of happiness, fortune and prosperity around the world. The emoji will go live starting today until February 12, 2017.

This #YearOfTheRooster emoji will appear when you include any of the following hashtags in your Tweets:

English:

#HappyLunarNewYear

#LunarNewYear

#LNY

#ChineseNewYear

#HappyChineseNewYear

#CNY

#GongXiFaCai

#KungHeiFatChoy

Bahasa Indonesia:

#imlek

#angpau

As the holiday conversations start happening on Twitter all around the world, we have also created our first-ever #LunarNewYear stickers pack to zest up your festive photos.

Join in the festivities and start the #LNY2017 conversations by Tweeting #HappyLunarNewYear or #HappyChineseNewYear wishes with emojis and stickers. From all of us @Twitter, #GongXiFaCai and #HappyLunarNewYear!