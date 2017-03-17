Celebrate spring break at the Klyde Warren Park: Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) -

Free family activities, including 25 food trucks and concert, on March 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free Nissan Nightlife concert series continues the party beginning on March 23 with local and national talent

Check out the new 2017 Nissan "Texas TITAN," which honors the Lone Star State with a special equipment package

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas celebrates spring break with the Food Truck Frenzy, presented by Nissan, on Saturday, March 18. The free, all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and features 25 food trucks, oversized lawn-games, kids' crafts, family-friendly activities and culminates with a live concert by local band, "Party Machine," from 5 to 8 p.m.

"While there are activities happening at the park each and every day, we always do something extra special for Spring Break," said park president Tara Green. "We are thankful to Nissan for helping us supply the fun for our guests at this event and all of our signature events throughout the year."

The Food Truck Frenzy and concert take place on the Ginsburg Family Great Lawn, located on the West Lawn of Klyde Warren Park. Olive Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate food truck parking and increased pedestrian traffic. For a full schedule of events visit KlydeWarrenPark.org.

"Nissan is proud to support Klyde Warren Park and their continuing efforts to produce exceptional programming and events for the entire Dallas-Ft. Worth community," said Fred DePerez, regional vice president, Nissan Central Region, Nissan North America, Inc.

This is the third signature event presented by Nissan since the automotive brand became the official vehicle and premier sponsor of the park last June. This year Nissan also is hosting the Nissan Nightlife Concert series at the park -- six shows that are free and open to the public.

Nissan Nightlife Concert Series at Klyde Warren Park Date Event Headline Opener Time Sat., 3/18 Spring Fling Party Machine The Jibs 4- 8 p.m. Thu., 3/23 Nissan Nightlife Young Guru The Jibs 6 - 9 p.m. Thu., 4/6 Nissan Nightlife Eric Paslay Christy Ray 6 - 9 p.m. Thu., 4/13 Nissan Nightlife Dustin Lynch / RaeLynn The Jibs 6 - 9 p.m. Thu., 4/20 Nissan Nightlife Emerald City The Jibs 6 - 9 p.m. Thu., 4/27 Nissan Nightlife Prophets and Outlaws Christy Ray 6 - 9 p.m.

"We are dedicated to superior performance in our vehicles, and in the events we host," said DePerez. "It's exciting to bring our 2017 Nissan "Texas TITAN" to these shows; the TITAN XD was named "Texas Truck of the Year" in 2015 by the Texas Auto Writers Association so it's fitting to acknowledge the Lone Star State with this special vehicle."

With more than one million visitors and 1,300 free programs in the park annually, Klyde Warren Park and the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation rely on private donations from individuals, foundations and corporate sponsors to manage and operate Dallas' most active greenspace.

