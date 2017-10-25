Celebrate the Holidays with a Royal Holiday Cruise Vacation

Partner Cruise Lines Ensure Happy Holidays

MONTEREY N.L., MEXICO--(Marketwired - Oct 25, 2017) - Royal Holiday Vacation Club prides itself on offering unparalleled vacation experiences across the globe, including 180 destinations in 52 countries, not to mention partnerships that open doors to thousands of affiliated resorts in over 100 countries. In addition, Royal Holiday has teamed up with notable cruise lines such as Australis, Carnival Cruise, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruceros, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Royal Caribbean to offer members access to all-inclusive cruise vacations that span the waterways of the world. This holiday season, Royal Holiday Vacation Club members can leave the hassles behind and head to breathtaking locales around the world for a fun and festive cruise vacation.

When the weather outside is frightful, there's nothing more delightful than a Caribbean Cruise, where Royal Holiday members can enjoy sunny, temperate climes aboard one of several gorgeous and accommodating luxury cruise liners. A 7-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard the Carnival Glory includes stops in Cozumel and Grand Cayman, but travelers will have trouble leaving their extra-spacious state rooms and the many shipboard amenities, including three swimming pools and a 214-foot waterslide, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a soothing spa, a gourmet steakhouse, a casino, a dance club, and tons of entertainment opportunities. How about 7 nights aboard the gigantic Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas? This ship boasts an ice rink and a rock-climbing wall, not to mention famous eateries like Ben & Jerry's and Johnny Rockets.

Royal Holiday members could also don their Santa hats, puff Cohibas, and rock out to traditional Cuban salsa rhythms with a 7-night cruise to Havana and neighboring ports of call. The MSC Cruceros Opera offers the ultimate in grandeur and luxury, with sweeping expanses of marble and banks of glass walls that provide unobstructed views of the scenery. Travelers will enjoy amenities like freshly-baked breads, artisanal Italian meats, a coffee bar, an ice cream bar, and a wide range of international cuisines, and that's just on the ship. No one will get bored with entertainment facilities ranging from a theater, to a disco, to a world-class casino. There's no better way to enjoy the holidays than leaving the hustle and bustle behind in favor of sun, surf, and pampering aboard one of Royal Holiday's many partner cruise ships.

The Caribbean is far from the only cruise destination for Royal Holiday members to consider. Although holiday cruise locations are limited due to weather restrictions in the Northern hemisphere, Royal Holiday members can also enjoy cruises throughout the year to destinations like Alaska, Europe, and Scandinavia.

About Royal Holiday Vacation Club: Royal Holiday Vacation Club is a Mexico-based vacation club that has a 5 star reviews from the top travel review websites and was established in Geneva, Switzerland in 1992. Members enjoy access to over 180 destinations in 52 countries in North America, South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia. Royal Holiday Vacation Club currently has over 100,000 satisfied members. Royal Holiday offers five levels of membership with a variety of perks that allow members to explore the world of leisure in luxury. For more information, visit: https://royal-holiday.com/en/us/