Continuing to move riders better with unique stepless shifting technology

ZWOLLE, NETHERLANDS and CEDAR PARK, TX--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - NuVinci® Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., announced today that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the introduction of NuVinci technology for bicycles. The first NuVinci bicycle hubs, model N170™, began rolling off the assembly line in December 2006. Industry awards followed in January 2007 and by March 2007, the first end-users rode NuVinci Optimized bicycles.

NuVinci technology radically changed the cycling world with the first commercially available continuously variable planetary (CVP) transmission system for bicycles. Benefits for the rider include stepless shifting, which works like adjusting the volume on a radio; riders can also shift without limitations under load. Riding a NuVinci Optimized bicycle or eBike means a one-of-a-kind riding experience: cycling is simpler, more fun, safer and healthier. Riders can concentrate less on changing gears and more on what's important, such as: traffic, road hazards, passengers, or just the beauty of their surroundings. Today, the technology is backed by over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide and available in over 100 bicycle and eBike brands.

Batavus N.V. in the Netherlands and Ellsworth International in the United States of America were the first bicycle manufacturers to offer NuVinci Optimized bikes. In January 2007, the Batavus Adagio bike with NuVinci technology won the 2007 Bike of the Year Award at the FietsVak bicycle show in the Netherlands and the original NuVinci N170™ transmission itself won the Innovation of the Year Award.

"Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of NuVinci Optimized bicycles," says Ria Veld, Marketing Manager at Batavus. "We are proud that we were the first brand to introduce a bike with this innovative and increasingly popular technology. There is no other technology that creates an equally relaxed ride due to the smooth, stepless progression from one ratio to another."

"The origin of the NuVinci technology for cycling products actually go back close to 20 years," notes David Hancock, Fallbrook's Executive Vice President - Cycling Division. "Don Miller, ultimately the founder of Fallbrook Technologies, was a bicycle enthusiast who set out to build the world's fastest bicycle." Although he had no formal engineering training, he analyzed the system components and determined that the transmission was a limiting factor. He then started looking for a way to make a better transmission. What he came up with turned out to be not only a breakthrough for bicycles but a platform technology for a wide variety of other applications from urban mobility vehicles to cars and trucks and from industrial equipment to marine applications.

The NuVinci transmission features rotating planets that, over their ratio range, permit an infinite number of ratios between incoming power (from the chain through pedaling) and outgoing power (via the transmission flanges to the wheel). A manual or automatic controller tilts the planets on the horizontal axis, causing the gear ratio to change, and allows the application of pressure to the pedals accordingly. Maintenance to fix malfunctioning gears are now a thing of the past.

In the 10 years since the initial product release, the company brought to market a series of award winning product enhancements and new products which steadily increased the adoption rate of the NuVinci technology in eBikes and pedal bikes around the world. While the first transmission has been significantly enhanced since its initial launch, its core technology is still present in the current products including Nfinity™, Harmony™ and Harmony H|Sync™.

"In 2007, NuVinci technology created a riding experience like no other -- and continues to do so today. Moving forward, we will make the benefits of stepless and automatic shifting available to even more riders by focusing our product development efforts on emerging categories such as cargo, SUV and urban bicycles. This is both within the eBike and traditional bike segment," summarizes Anne Guethoff, NuVinci Cycling's Director of Marketing.

About NuVinci Cycling

NuVinci Cycling, a division of Fallbrook Technologies Inc., enables people to move better through its product portfolio of smooth, stepless, automatic and integrated shifting products for bicycles and eBikes. The incorporation of NuVinci technology in continuously variable transmissions (CVT) for bicycles radically changed the bicycle transmission landscape in 2006 providing award winning and exceptional rider experiences. Products from NuVinci Cycling, the technology leader in transmission systems for bikes and eBIkes, are available globally in over 100 bicycle brands. NuVinci Optimized products include the Nfinity™ and Harmony™ group sets, incorporating the latest versions of the transmissions and controllers. For more information, visit www.nuvincicycling.com.

About Fallbrook Technologies

Fallbrook Technologies is the inventor of the revolutionary NuVinci continuously variable planetary (CVP) technology, which enables performance and efficiency improvements for any machine that uses geared transmission systems -- from urban mobility vehicles to cars and trucks and from industrial equipment to marine applications. Fallbrook has a unique collective development model and community through which NuVinci technology licensees share enhancements, which adds to the value of the technology and accelerates product development. This approach enables forward-looking companies, who wish to create visionary new products with NuVinci technology, to move quickly from concept to market commercialization. Fallbrook is based in Cedar Park near Austin, Texas, USA and holds rights to over 800 patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information, visit www.fallbrooktech.com.