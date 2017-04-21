Celebrating New Affordable Rental Homes in Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - A grand opening ceremony was held today for new affordable rental homes in Peterborough.

The Mount Community Centre is a community hub with an affordable housing element. The facility, at 1545 Monaghan Road in Peterborough, received $600,000 for six of its affordable housing units. These units will ensure more Peterborough residents have a safe, affordable place to call home.

Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough, on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario's Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, were on hand for the announcement. Peterborough Mayor Daryl Bennett also spoke at the event.

The event also celebrated several other affordable housing developments in the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes regions, all of which received funding through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing agreement, including:

Affordable housing at 6-8 Lindsay Street North in Lindsay, where a total of $2.59 million was invested in 20 units.

Twenty-eight affordable housing units at 555 Bonaccord Street in Peterborough, which received a total of $1.5 million in joint funding.

The Brock Mission men's shelter at 217 Murray Street in Peterborough, which received more than $1.5 million in funding for 15 units.

732 and 736 Jane Street in Peterborough, which received $1 million in federal and provincial funding for eight units of affordable housing.

Ten affordable housing units at 1 Parkside Street in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which received $1 million.

188 Edinburgh Street in Peterborough, which received $850,000 for 28 units.

The Knox Residence in Peterborough, which received $470,000 for 11 IAH funded units in a 41 unit affordable rental housing building.

A Habitat for Humanity building, which received $300,000 for four affordable housing units at 135 Rubidge Street in Peterborough.

Four units at 342 Downie Street in Peterborough, which received $230,000 in joint funding.

Quick Facts:

The Mount Community Centre is in a building formerly owned by the Sisters of St. Joseph. Many of the historical aspects of the building have been maintained.

Future plans for The Mount Community Centre include community gardens, a performing arts space and other public uses.

The City of Peterborough contributed more than $2.41 million to The Mount Community Centre and the County of Peterborough contributed more than $1 million to The Mount Community Centre

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to working with Ontario to develop and implement local solutions for housing. Having a safe, affordable home is a fundamental building block for healthy communities and personal success. These investments are helping Ontarians access safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." - Maryam Monsef, Member of Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha and Minister for Status of Women

"Every person deserves a place to call home. It provides stability and lets them focus on other aspects of their lives - from their job, to spending time with their family and getting involved in their community. These investments in affordable housing promise a strong future for our entire region." - Jeff Leal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough and Minister of Agriculture and Food and Rural Affairs

"The availability of stable, safe and affordable housing is essential to the quality of life for individuals and families in the Peterborough Region and to the strength of our local economy. The Investment in Affordable Housing projects celebrated today represent 144 new units in the City of Peterborough, thanks to funding from the provincial and federal governments as well as approximately $6 million in contributions through incentives and waived fees from the municipality." - Daryl Bennett, Mayor of the City of Peterborough

"The Mount Community Centre was able to proceed with building the 43 apartments in Phase 1 with financial support from: the City of Peterborough; the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada. With this support we are providing safe, clean affordable housing for individuals and families." - Steve Kylie, Chair of the Board of Directors for The Mount Community Centre

